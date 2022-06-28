.Ser Winery’s 2021 Vermentino is Easy-drinking Summertime White Wine

Also, the Nashville Songwriters series at Clos La Chance Winery and Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

By Josie Cowden
Ser Winery’s 2021 Vermentino is made with grapes from Cedar Lane Vineyard.

We popped into Ser Winery’s welcoming tasting room for a late afternoon sampling of new releases, including a genuinely delightful Vermentino. Winemaker Nicole Walsh has nailed it with this crisp white wine, producing a beautiful, easy-drinking dry vino ideal for your Fourth of July table.

Grapes are harvested from Cedar Lane Vineyard in the Arroyo Seco appellation of the Santa Lucia Highlands in Monterey County. With its cool climate and river-bed gravelly loam, the Vermentino Italian grape, widely grown in Sardinia and Liguria, thrives.

“Citrus, minerals with slight marine character define this wine,” Walsh says. She explains that Cedar Lane’s impeccable farming produces balanced vines and incredible fruit. Aged in French oak, the 2021 Vermentino ($28) is mouth-watering and refreshing; it’s different from the usual white wine suspects.

Empanadas by Collectivo Felix and charcuterie boards by Taking Pure Joy are available if you get the munchies.

Ser is Spanish for “expressing identity or origin,” but in my book, it also means “excellent wines to be found in Aptos.”

secure document shredding

Ser Winery, 10 Parade St., Ste. B, Aptos, 831-612-6062; serwinery.com.

Concert with KRTY at Clos La Chance Winery

The reimagined Gilroy Garlic Festival continues to support local charities. In conjunction with KRTY, the Nashville Songwriters series will feature Wendell Mobley and Lee Thomas Miller, performing live among the vines at the picturesque winery.

Wednesday, July 13 (doors open at 6pm). Clos La Chance Winery, 1 Hummingbird Lane, San Martin. gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com.

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

I stopped by the recently opened Bruster’s to check out their assorted flavors, taking home a delectable coffee toffee and some delicious vanilla. Premium ice cream, sherbets and sorbets are made fresh daily—non-dairy, vegan and no sugar added/fat-free options are also available. Canine friends are treated to free doggie sundaes—good news for Fido!

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, 150 Rancho Del Mar, Aptos; brusters.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Josie Cowden
Previous ArticleAJ’s Market is a Culinary Trip Around the World
Next ArticleRob Brezsny’s Astrology: June 29-July 5
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Why Don Caruth is the Hardest-Working Man on the Music Scene

Black Surf Club Santa Cruz Founder Bella Bonner Talks Ocean Healing

rob brezsny

Rob Brezsny’s Astrology: June 29-July 5