.Sevy’s Offers a Tranquil Outdoor Setting, Delicious Comfort Food

San Jose native Matt Miyahara moved to Santa Cruz 10 years ago for the small-town feel, the beaches and great hiking spots. After graduating from San Jose State with a degree in Comparative Religious Studies, he entered the restaurant industry. A year and a half ago, Sevy’s at the Seacliff Inn in Aptos brought Miyahara on as the manager. He defines the cuisine as California comfort food served in a modern setting with a one-of-a-kind outdoor space. Miyahara says the breakfast highlight is the classic French toast, complete with a dark rum banana brûlée and topped with strawberries and powdered sugar. Dinner favorites include the grilled fish tacos punctuated with pickled onions and the braised short rib on a bed of parmesan polenta. A popular dessert offering is the beignet with chocolate dipping sauce.

Hours are 7am-9pm every day. Miyahara took a few minutes with GT to explain his love of restaurant work and what makes Sevy’s patio unique.

What led you into the industry?

MATT MIYAHARA: Right out of college I landed an entry-level job in finance, and hated it. I was stuck behind a desk, looking at a computer screen for eight hours a day. I felt like this job is not who I am, so I decided to go back into doing what I love—working in restaurants and again having those face-to-face interactions with guests and co-workers. I know that I love it because I never regret going back into restaurants. I never have a day where I dread going into work. I always look forward to it, because today won’t be like yesterday, and there are always new people to meet, new challenges to face and new experiences.

What makes the outdoor space special?

It’s one of the best in town and is a signature of our restaurant. When dining outdoors here, it is very calming, peaceful and homey. I remember the first time I sat out there and dined, watching fish swim through the pond, enjoying the breeze and sound of the waterfall. It was just a really memorable experience, and I see the draw it has for our customers.

Sevy’s at the Seacliff Inn, 7500 Old Dominion Ct., Aptos, 831-688-7300; seacliffinn.com.