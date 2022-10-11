.Stockwell’s 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Unleashes a Full, Dry Finish

Along with tasting, Stockwell Cellars hosts a variety of events that include live music and food trucks

By Josie Cowden
Stockwell Cellars 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon unleashes aromas of black currant, cedar, coffee and a hint of tobacco.

“A swirl of this deep-garnet red wine produces a warm, comforting perfume of dark chocolate and sun-soaked red fruits,” says Eric Stockwell, Stockwell Cellars’ owner and winemaker. He’s talking about his fine 2018 Bates Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon ($45), a beautiful vino that will impress every Cab lover. With its “chewy blend of sugar plum, blackberry and graphite, and a full, dry finish,” Stockwell suggests that this remarkable wine can be enjoyed now or aged to refine its well-balanced and sophisticated character further. Here’s a glorious red with classic aromas of black currant, cedar, coffee and a smidgeon of tobacco.

When my husband and I visited Stockwell Cellars recently, Eric and his wife, Suzanne Zeber-Stockwell, greeted us warmly. Their tasting room is a super-friendly spot to hang out—with lots of merch to browse through as you’re sipping on your wine. A couple on the newly vamped-up outdoor patio happily drank their way through quite a large flight. They remarked that it’s a great way to spend an afternoon. And, yes, it is!

Stockwell holds all kinds of fun events, including ones with food trucks. Friday, Oct.14, features the Depot Boys, a local six-member band. Delicious food is Venezuelan by Pana Food Truck—serving up a fine array of arepas and plantains. From 5:30-8:30pm, you had better get your dance shoes out!

Stockwell Cellars, 1100 Fair Ave., Santa Cruz, 831-818-9075; stockwellcellars.com.

Planeta Rosé

I have been enjoying Rosé all summer, but the Sicilian 2020 Planeta Rosé will take you well into fall. With its aromas of flowers, strawberry and pomegranate, it’s delightful sipping wine—with an easy-off screw cap. Made from the local native grape Nero d’Avola, which in Sicily thrives well, this lovely organic Rosé is blended with Syrah. It is available for around $17. So, if you’re not heading to Sicily anytime soon, this wine is almost guaranteed to transport you there.

Josie Cowden
The Cook House Sticks to Breakfast Classics
Rob Brezsny's Astrology: Oct. 12-18
