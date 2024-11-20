.Wine and Waves

At sea with Steve Storrs

By Josie Cowden
BIG THINGS IN STORRS The 2018 Rusty Ridge Petite Sirah. PHOTO: Storrs Winery

A trip out to sea on the O’Neill Catamaran is thrilling fun, especially as this particular Wednesday night wine sail featured Steve Storrs of Storrs Winery, now celebrating 35 years in business.

I’m with a bunch of friends on the catamaran, and we’re all loving the three varietals brought by winery owner Steve: chardonnay, rosé, and a petite sirah.

My favorite was the crimson 2018 Rusty Ridge petite sirah ($33) with its bright notes of cherry and raspberry, and which Storrs says will continue to develop and age beautifully over the next several years.  And with Thanksgiving ’round the corner, why not have some on hand?

With experienced sea legs, the O’Neill Catamaran’s staff skillfully poured wine—and kept their balance while serving up ample amounts of tasty pizza. Birds by the thousands were out feeding on anchovies that evening, and sailing close by them was breathtaking.

The 90-minute O’Neill excursions are $60 and include wine and light appetizers. And check out O’Neill’s other tours such as whale watching and beer tasting.

Sailing out on the briny, glass of Storrs wine in hand, is a splendid way to spend an evening.

Visit Storrs at two locations: Storrs Winery at the Quarry, 1560 Pleasant Valley Road, Aptos, 831-724-5030; and the downtown tasting room at the Old Sash Mill, 303 Potrero St., No.35, Santa Cruz, 831-458-5030. Storrswine.com

Aussie Wines

On my second trip to Australia, I visited the famous Barossa Valley for wine tasting. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to the wonderful Margaret River wine country on the southwest coast. But here are three good wines from Margaret River’s Xanadu Wines: a 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon; a 2023 Sauvignon Blanc; and a 2022 Chardonnay. Visit xanaduwines.com for info.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Josie Cowden
Previous ArticleMagic Mountain
Next ArticleFree Will Astrology
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

You Can Help

Ghost Story

Twisted Roots