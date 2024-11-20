.Wine and Waves

A trip out to sea on the O’Neill Catamaran is thrilling fun, especially as this particular Wednesday night wine sail featured Steve Storrs of Storrs Winery, now celebrating 35 years in business.

I’m with a bunch of friends on the catamaran, and we’re all loving the three varietals brought by winery owner Steve: chardonnay, rosé, and a petite sirah.

My favorite was the crimson 2018 Rusty Ridge petite sirah ($33) with its bright notes of cherry and raspberry, and which Storrs says will continue to develop and age beautifully over the next several years. And with Thanksgiving ’round the corner, why not have some on hand?

With experienced sea legs, the O’Neill Catamaran’s staff skillfully poured wine—and kept their balance while serving up ample amounts of tasty pizza. Birds by the thousands were out feeding on anchovies that evening, and sailing close by them was breathtaking.

The 90-minute O’Neill excursions are $60 and include wine and light appetizers. And check out O’Neill’s other tours such as whale watching and beer tasting.

Sailing out on the briny, glass of Storrs wine in hand, is a splendid way to spend an evening.

Visit Storrs at two locations: Storrs Winery at the Quarry, 1560 Pleasant Valley Road, Aptos, 831-724-5030; and the downtown tasting room at the Old Sash Mill, 303 Potrero St., No.35, Santa Cruz, 831-458-5030. Storrswine.com

Aussie Wines

On my second trip to Australia, I visited the famous Barossa Valley for wine tasting. Unfortunately, I didn’t get to the wonderful Margaret River wine country on the southwest coast. But here are three good wines from Margaret River’s Xanadu Wines: a 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon; a 2023 Sauvignon Blanc; and a 2022 Chardonnay. Visit xanaduwines.com for info.