.Street Talk

What are you anticipating in 2025 that is exciting for you?

FERN

I’m getting pet rats today, so that’s something I’m excited about for the New Year. Their breed is called Fancy Rat. I didn’t want a dwarf rat, or a hairless rat—they don’t live as long, and they require a lot of care. You get pet rats from a breeder; it’s the ethical way.

Fern Perchal, 21, SF State Psychology Major

AUGUST

I started a new job at the Mystery Spot, so I’m looking forward to that. I applied and it was really kinda crazy. They scheduled me for an interview, I walked in, and they just said, “You’re hired!” My dad was a tour guide in L.A. for a long time, so it’s in my blood.

August Jonker, 20, Cabrillo College Journalism Major

MARAYA

A reaction to turmoil is often creativity and an explosion of art and music, so that’s something I’m going to cultivate in the New Year moving forward. More shoegaze music in 2025!

Maraya Fisher, 30, Bass Guitarist in My Transparent Eye

SIMON

For me personally it would be sharpening my focus, not just in life, but with art and making music—having focus and trying not to pile things on, just trying to focus on the main details. I make my own music, no band, just talking to a computer.

Simon Tabakh, 24, Student/Musician

CLIONA

I would say just putting stuff out there, maybe judging yourself less, without trying to overthink it too much.

Cliona Shirey, 25, Figuring it all out.

JARED

I’m looking forward to a lot of good things. I just got clean a couple months ago, so there are so many things happening. It’s a huge, huge thing for me. I’m getting another knee surgery—hopefully my final one, I’ve had six already—a full knee replacement. Hopefully that will change a lot of things.

Jared Russell, 39, Portal of Love on Pacific Avenue

John Koenig
Support Local Journalism
