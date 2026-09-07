Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig
Six Santa Cruz Street Talk interviewees answer the question, “Who is your favorite female villain?”

Who is your favorite female villain?

KITTY

“Poison Ivy for sure. I like that she uses plants as a toxic defense to poison Batman. Harley Quinn too, because in the comics they team up at some point, but Poison Ivy is definitely number one.”

Kitty Vincents, 35, artistic horticulture by Forest Creeper

NYAH

“So many are misunderstood. Miranda Priestly is more villainized than a villain. She just knows what she wants and goes after it. Amy from Gone Girl gets her revenge, but she kills someone and stuff, so I don’t condone her actions. Poison Ivy is trying to save the forest, so why root for Batman protecting billionaires?”

Nyah Weyrowski, 25, marketing

SAMARA

“Annie Wilkes from Misery? Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter? Baba Yaga? Is Medusa a villain? I feel like for every female villain I can name, I’m like, ‘Well, she had a point!’ Oh, but for sure number one villain—Abigail Williams from The Crucible. She was telling lies and accusing people of witchcraft.”

Samara Tunstall, 35, artist and Slug Support case manager – UC Santa Cruz

RAMONA

“The Evil Queen, Snow White’s wicked stepmother. It plays into the trope of the evil stepmom. She has fading beauty syndrome and she projects onto Snow White, so there’s a weird, toxic ageism that she represents. It’s not even about monetary gain with her. If you’re going to be bad, you have to be as bad as possible.”

Ramona Chavez, 47, “Space Wizard”

VANESSA

“Cruella de Vil. I like her fashion and her hair. It’s fun.”

Vanessa Frizado, 27, hair stylist at Copper and Jade Salon

SHANNON

“Cruella de Vil, I’ll go with that.”

Shannon McQuaide, 56, pelvic health coach

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John Koenig
John Koenig
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