Coastal Protection

Bill to strengthen California offshore drilling protections heads to Newsom

By Todd Guild
Waves crash against the Santa Cruz coastline near a lighthouse
FIGHTING THE FEDS Legislators are proposing a bill that will protect the coast from federal intrusion. PHOTO: Richard Stockton

Legislation aimed at strengthening California’s protections against new offshore oil drilling is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom after passing both houses of the state Legislature.

Assembly Bill 1448, authored by Assemblymember Gregg Hart, passed the Assembly on Aug. 27, one day after clearing the Senate.

The bill, known as the California Coastal Protection Act, is intended to prevent existing infrastructure in state waters from being used to support expanded oil production from federal waters.

AB 1448 would allow the state to block projects that expand federal drilling using existing leases and infrastructure in state waters. It would also require the California State Lands Commission to consider additional factors when deciding whether to renew, modify, extend or transfer oil and gas infrastructure leases.

The measure would additionally close what supporters describe as the last remaining loophole allowing oil and gas leasing in state waters.

The legislation comes amid efforts by the Trump administration to expand offshore oil and gas development in federal waters off California. No new federal offshore leases have been issued off California since 1984.

Supporters of AB 1448 say the state needs additional safeguards if the federal government moves forward with new drilling because operators could seek to use existing pipelines and other infrastructure in state waters to serve projects farther offshore.

“As the federal government rushes to violate the more than 40-year-old, bipartisan consensus against new offshore oil drilling, California needs to be prepared to respond,” Hart said. “AB 1448 puts clear safeguards in place to ensure that state infrastructure cannot be used to support new federal offshore oil development.”

Central Coast lawmakers are among the bill’s co-authors, including state Sen. John Laird and Assemblymember Dawn Addis. Other co-authors include Sens. Catherine Blakespear and Henry Stern and Assemblymember Damon Connolly.

Laird said the legislation could help protect both the environment and the Central Coast economy.

“This bill helps ensure California’s coast remains protected for future generations by preventing state infrastructure from being used to support the expansion of new federal offshore oil drilling,” he said. “From the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary to our fishing, tourism, and recreation economies, protecting our coast means protecting the communities, jobs, and natural resources that define the Central Coast.”

Environmental groups backing the legislation point to previous California oil spills, including the 1969 Santa Barbara spill, the 2015 Plains All American pipeline spill near Refugio State Beach and the 2021 Amplify Energy spill off Southern California.

The bill’s supporters also say California’s coastline contributes more than $51 billion annually to the economy and supports more than 500,000 jobs.

Oceana Campaign Director Joseph Gordon said aging offshore infrastructure poses additional risks if federal drilling expands.

“Decades of toxic spills—from Santa Barbara to Refugio Beach—have made the stakes painfully clear,” Gordon said, urging Newsom to sign the measure.

A July Public Policy Institute of California survey found 63% of Californians oppose allowing more oil drilling off the California coast, according to Oceana.

AB 1448 is co-sponsored by Oceana, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Environmental Defense Center.

Newsom has not yet acted on the bill.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

operation freedom paws, northern california non-profit, service dog training
Todd Guild
Todd Guild
Previous article
Scared of Salads
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service Ethics and Corrections Policy

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Joshua Turek holds a poetry book at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

The Editor’s Desk

fingers typing on a vintage typewriter

Letters

Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology