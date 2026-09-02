THURSDAY 9/3

BLUES

REVEREND PEYTON’S BIG DAMN BAND When it comes to fingerpicking, Reverend Peyton is considered one of this century’s best. Imagine the greatest down-home blues band showing up on your front porch and drinking the well dry. The Big Damn Band are those cats. Peyton is a fiery frontman and acts as a proponent—and a damn fine preacher—for returning to roots music that comes straight from the Mississippi Delta. Peyton learned from the feet and hands of T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour and David “Honeyboy” Edwards. The new album is called Honeysuckle, and it smells and sounds sweet. DNA

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Drive, Santa Cruz. $20-$25. 479-1854.

FRIDAY 9/4

THEATER

PRIVATE LIVES There’s a thin line between love and hate and sometimes, it’s the barrier between balconies. That’s the premise of Noel Coward’s Private Lives. Two divorced lovers find themselves spending their new honeymoons next door to one another at the same hotel. Both are egotistical, passionate and selfish, so how are they going to manage to live next to each other at a hotel? Better yet, how are they going to live without each other? This laugh-out-loud comedy is rich, witty and as sharp as Cupid’s arrow. See the play Friday, Sept. 4, for a matinee preview or check out one of the multiple showings through Oct. 4. MAT WEIR

INFO: 2pm, The Grove, 501 Upper Park Rd., Santa Cruz. $15-$86. 479-1854.

SHOEGAZE

PINK BREATH OF HEAVEN The visionary project of Liv Field and Rex John Shelverton, Pink Breath of Heaven patches together the textures of shoegaze with the energy of modern psychedelia. Glittery guitar, atmospheric melodies and introspective lyricism turn dreamy vocal-driven tunes into riotous rock anthems. Their breakout single “Blue Is the Morning” announced a band with a focused intensity, and their debut album Colors Make a Sound delivered a cohesive work that built out a distinctive world with each song. Pink Breath of Heaven is a rising force in San Francisco’s psych-rock underground with sets that linger in the mind long after the show ends. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz. $20-$24. 429-6994.

DANCE

43RD ANNUAL FIDDLE AND DANCE EXTRAVAGANZA A lively gathering of over 200 fiddlers, cellists and guitarists set the stage for Alasdair Fraser’s 43rd Annual Fiddle and Dance Extravaganza. Presented by Valley of the Moon Scottish Fiddle and Dance Camp, the evening spans New England Contra, Scottish Ceilidh and Spanish Castilian dance. Acclaimed dance callers including Summer McCall, Maria San Miguel and Nic Gareiss lead the room. Joining the mix is traditional duo Rakish, master cellist Natalie Haas, “sonic magpie” Laura Cortese and nearly a dozen more world-class faculty artists. Come early for an inclusive pre-show introduction. The event promises to get everyone on their feet by the finale. SN

INFO: 7:30pm, Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church Street, Santa Cruz. $32-$38. 420-5030.

SATURDAY 9/5

SOUL

A TRIBUTE TO SLY AND THE FAMILY STONE Sly and the Family Stone were one of the rock era’s most groundbreaking groups, both in terms of their music—an expert melding of funk, soul, rock and psychedelia—and their lineup, which was multiethnic and multigender when such was anything but commonplace. This tribute to the group’s music features an all-star lineup of Bay Area and Marin musical luminaries. The project was originally conceived as a two-night engagement at HopMonk Novato and Moe’s Alley last March, but popular demand—and the fun spirit among the players—has led to what might be thought of as a reunion. BILL KOPP

INFO: 7pm, Woodhouse Brewing, 119 Madrone St., Santa Cruz. $35. 313-9461.

LITERARY

THE PSYCHEDELIC ART OF 1970S CHRISTIAN HIPPIE COMICS By the close of the 1960s, mainstream institutions reluctantly began to come to terms with the emerging counterculture, taking—for a time, at least—an “if you can’t beat ’em, co-opt ’em” approach. So it was that Christian evangelicals launched comic books in a bid to reach the era’s youth. With a look and feel that suggests Archie, Jughead and their pals on acid, those unique works fall into what is now known as “Christian Hippie Comics.” A deep dive reveals a fascinating approach to theology and spirituality. Santa Barbara-based religion and myth scholar Amy Slonaker presents a vividly illustrated lecture on the subject. BK

INFO: 7:30pm, The 418 Project, 155 South River St., Santa Cruz. $13. 466-9770.

SUNDAY 9/6

INDIE ROCK

STEPHEN MALKMUS Indie rock royalty Stephen Malkmus steps into the lead role again after being the pioneer of some of the best and most notorious bands of the last bunch of decades. Malkmus is known primarily as the lead singer and guitarist for Pavement, whose raucous, high-energy shows are still talked about in the indie rock scene. Contributing exceptional guitar work with Silver Jews, Pavement’s crumble led Malkmus into a solo career backed by his new band, the Jicks. It’s incredible that Malkmus never achieved the top tier of fame, but that’s what makes his career authentic and the kind of DIY lifestyle that makes legends. DNA

INFO: 8pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $55. 423-8209.

TUESDAY 9/8

LITERARY

THE POWER OF AWE When everyday life becomes overly stressful, monotonous or even meaningless, it can be hard to find joy or focus on one’s well-being. In the book The Power of Awe, Dr. Michael Amster provides “practical, science-backed tools” to help “cultivate awe” within the everyday routine. Readers and event attendees will have a concrete foundation for reconnecting with daily life. These tools focus on supporting well-being, reducing stress, finding meaning, bringing joy and building resilience. Dr. Amster will be in conversation with Sharon Papo, a local leader, founder and CEO of Indigo Skies Consulting. These conversations will hopefully spark inspiration for taking the first steps to cultivating more awe. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 6pm, The MAH, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. $8-$10. 429-1964.

WEDNESDAY 9/9

HIP HOP

PAWPAW ROD His name might be PawPaw, but this hip hop artist is anything but dusty. Born in Hawaii, PawPaw Rod was a “military brat” who grew up all over but spent his formative years in Oklahoma. Now based out of Oakland, this rapper has been making a name for himself ever since his debut single, “Hit Em Where It Hurts,” dropped in 2020. Over the last six years he released four separate EPs and just unleashed his debut full-length, Picture Day, in May. By mixing soul, pop and hip hop, PawPaw Rod creates a modern sound that pushes the genre into the 21st century. MW

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $34-$121. 713-5492.