.Street Talk

Has the change of Democratic candidate changed your view of the 2024 election?

JESSICA

Partially yes, it’s caused me to put in more research about the new candidate, and what it means for the country. I’m more inclined to vote because she has different perspectives as a woman of color. I think that will change how she views the current situations. I’m very excited to vote for a woman. Very.

Jessica Shupe, 19, UCSC Student

CJ

I feel the same about which side I’m voting for. If anything, I feel more confident about Harris because she’s closer to our age group, and she can relate to the generation growing up. I want to see a debate. Because Harris was a prosecutor and Trump has felony charges against him, it will be very interesting.

CJ Kapetan, 23, Job-seeking Videographer / Film Maker

JEANNE

There is a little of the Kingmaker thing, good for party cohesion, but not exactly like people had a choice. My fear had been an infighting disaster. I wouldn’t say that Harris being a woman makes me personally more excited, but there’s something to say about not having two 80-year-olds running against each other.

Jeanne Wang, 33, Software Engineer

ART

I think it’s good that Kamala Harris is young. But because she’s a woman of color, I’m nervous because of how America is. People may not vote for a woman of color. But I’m voting for her no matter what.

Art Simmons, 28, Jack-of-All-Trades

RYAN

I’m lot more confident and I was not hopeful before. It’s a realistic option that our first woman president will be a woman of color, and I think a lot more good will come. I don’t think Harris is the most progressive candidate, but it’s a step forward.

Ryan Sousa, 21, UCSC Student

MICHAEL

It isn’t changing my view, because I’m more focused on what laws are happening in the state. The things that affect us happen with the local stuff. If you stay focused on the politics of your state, it should be all fine and dandy.

Michael Dimas, 28, Gilroy Spice Factory