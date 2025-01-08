.Street Talk

If you could live in another country in 2025, which would it be?

Ireland, I would love to go back there. It’s so green and outside of the city the only traffic is cows, it’s funny. My family is originally from a place called Dingle. It’s a silly name, but I love it there. There’s an ice cream shop, and when you walk past they keep giving you free samples. It’s a good time.

Julie Dee, 16, Student

Ireland for me too, my great-great grandparents were immigrants to New York when the potato famine hit, so my heritage traces back there.

Dawson David, 15, Student

Mexico, so I could reconnect with some of my family’s roots down there. I’d like to find some of the family that never came to this country in the state of Nayarit, just north of Puerto Vallarta. Plus, Mexico City is a lot of fun. There’s a lot I haven’t seen there, like more of the ancient ruins. Mexico is an interesting place.

Rafael Silverman y de la Vega, 41, Interdisciplinary Scientist

Either Japan or Denmark. I love Japanese food, that appeals to me, and Japanese people are very friendly. I love the art and the history—and I love karaoke. I’ve been to Denmark and I loved it there—it’s a cool, different place from America.

Nash Karp, 28, Bartender/Gluten-free Baker

The Netherlands, I was there a year ago, and I could see myself living there, biking around, eating good cheese. I love all the windmills, I love all the cows, all the farmlands. They’ve got great museums, health care, transportation, housing, all the things to live a more leisurely life and not have to grind really hard. It’s pretty awesome.

Johanna Johnson, 27, Bartender

Norway or Sweden. My family is from Sweden, so I have a lot of family history there and I’d like to know it better. I’ve never lived in a really cold place and I would like to experience it. It’s a very different way of life, so I don’t think I could commit to living there for my whole life, but I’d love to experience it for a year.

Rebecca Hawkinson, 37, Occupational Therapist