.Street Talk

What goes in your go-bag?

LUCY

We have to be prepared for the Apocalypse. We need to start training in hand-to-hand combat, and learn to identify berries and mushrooms, to know what can kill us in nature and what can save us. A go-bag would be nice with non-perishable food, a first-aid kit, a book on how to survive, and a journal to keep yourself sane. Maybe a picture of family, I don’t know.

Lucy Jordan, 20, UCSC Anthropology Major

ISAI

I would take some clothes, and things to keep myself clean. Sentimental things too, like family photos I have on my wall that I’d be pretty distraught over losing. And a thick fantasy book or two to pass the time and forget the gravity of the situation for a while.

Isai Rincon, 20, UCSC Computer Science / Game Design Major

EMILY

The most important thing I’d bring is my tiny stuffed bunny that my childhood best friend gave me. I’ve known her since birth. I’d bring clothes and good shoes, but it’s the bunny. My friend goes to UCLA and when she evacuated because of the fire, she brought a stuffed dragon that I had given her, so that was quite sweet to hear.

Emily Scheuer, 20, Bryn Mawr Theology Major

ETHAN

I would pack pictures from my grandparents’ time and things that can’t be replaced.

Ethan Roberts, 22, UCSC Academic Advisor

DAX

I’d have MREs packed, because there’s going to be no food on the shelves, and straws that can filter water in case I come across unpotable water. And the chain I have on, for my ‘ family and my grandma. It’s just a simple silver chain, but it’s the first chain I’ve gotten.

Dax Bizzell, 21, UCSC Psychology Major

MARK

All I can imagine putting in a go-bag is the hard-drive backup of the last 25 years of my business. Pretty much everything else I can replace. I would just run away. Pictures of kids and grandkids are all on my I-phone, saved automatically. I’ve thought about having a survival box at home, but I haven’t done it.

Mark Darnell, 56, Dentist