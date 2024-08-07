.Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

Who is your favorite classical music composer?

NICK

Béla Bartók, the Hungarian composer. I like that he collected a lot of folk music, and he wrote duets for two violins. I play classical mandolin, and I can play these by sight-reading. In a Budapest museum we saw Bartók’s piano, and the keyboard is curved. I love that.
Nick Royal, 87, Retired

DALE

Johannes Brahms. Brahms is wonderful. There’s a difference in that lighter mood of Bach to Brahms, where there’s a huge orchestra with lots of instruments.
Dale Attias, 71, Retired

CHRIS

Dvořák or Grieg, I don’t know. I like the use of folk melodies and incorporating folk traditions into formal classical music. They both have very good themes that stay with you and stick in your head. Peer Gynt is played to death, but it’s beautiful.
Chris Attias, Retired

JOHANNA

In my collection, I have everything by Beethoven, and a lot of Bach. They fit different moods, different things happening in my head, but I would go with Beethoven as my favorite.
Johanna Bowen, 82, Retired

RON

That’s so easy, it’s Mozart. His music is beautiful. I like most everything he did. I was introduced to him at around 7 or 8. But I love contemporary music too—I come to the Cabrillo Festival every time—and I really love jazz. Later this week I’ll be going to Kuumbwa.
Ron Emrich, 81, Retired

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleWell Rounded
Next ArticleMatt Scott Seeks Help on His Road to Recuperation
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Woman in front of a wall display of historical artifacts

Door to the Past Now Open at Restored Castro Adobe

Portrait of woman

Pajaro Valley School District Realigns Upper-Level Jobs

Man holding a large painting on his lap

Matt Scott Seeks Help on His Road to Recuperation