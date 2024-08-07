.Street Talk

Who is your favorite classical music composer?

NICK

Béla Bartók, the Hungarian composer. I like that he collected a lot of folk music, and he wrote duets for two violins. I play classical mandolin, and I can play these by sight-reading. In a Budapest museum we saw Bartók’s piano, and the keyboard is curved. I love that.

Nick Royal, 87, Retired

DALE

Johannes Brahms. Brahms is wonderful. There’s a difference in that lighter mood of Bach to Brahms, where there’s a huge orchestra with lots of instruments.

Dale Attias, 71, Retired

CHRIS

Dvořák or Grieg, I don’t know. I like the use of folk melodies and incorporating folk traditions into formal classical music. They both have very good themes that stay with you and stick in your head. Peer Gynt is played to death, but it’s beautiful.

Chris Attias, Retired

JOHANNA

In my collection, I have everything by Beethoven, and a lot of Bach. They fit different moods, different things happening in my head, but I would go with Beethoven as my favorite.

Johanna Bowen, 82, Retired

RON

That’s so easy, it’s Mozart. His music is beautiful. I like most everything he did. I was introduced to him at around 7 or 8. But I love contemporary music too—I come to the Cabrillo Festival every time—and I really love jazz. Later this week I’ll be going to Kuumbwa.

Ron Emrich, 81, Retired