.Street Talk

QUEST

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

When you’re feeling low,
what will always make you smile?

NHI LE

Making myself a hot macha green tea and taking time to relax by myself.

Nhi Le, 20, UCSC Computer Science Major

WAYLON

Being with my friend Nhi Le, and spending time with my roommates, doing things that doesn’t take much mental effort.  

Waylon Williams, 20, UCSC Computer Science Major

IRENE

Golden Retrievers! When I see a Golden Retriever, I can’t help but smile.

Irene Hunter, 17, Student

JIM

The sun makes me smile, and I’m happy when I go bird-watching on a sunlit day.

Jim Sylva, 80, Retired

KATHLEEN

When I go out in the morning, what makes me smile is a sunny sky and twittering birds.    

Kathleen Sylva, 73, Retired

TOM (with friend)

Lunch with my friends is a guaranteed smile, getting Mexican food at La Cueva in Saratoga.

Tom Vaughan, 18, Student

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticlePreventive CARE
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Law enforcement officials at a press conference

Preventive CARE

Good Times Arts and Entertainment Eva Schewe, Ward Willats and Gurjeet Bagri in ‘Giver of Beauty'

Short and Sweet

Six bandmembers mugging for the camera

Sing Louder