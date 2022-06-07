.Tanuki Cider’s and Sones Cellars’ Apple-Grape Bubbly, Newton Noir

Also, the most versatile portable blender, BlendJet, Aptos Natural Foods and Rosie McCann’s

By Josie Cowden
Newton Noir is made from apples and grapes grown in Watsonville’s Pajaro Valley. PHOTO: Siobhan Keegan

Robby Honda of Tanuki Cider and Michael Sones of Sones Cellars—both in Santa Cruz—have made a vibrant apple-grape co-ferment of 71% Newtown Pippin apples and 29% Pinot Noir grapes. The apples and grapes are grown in the Pajaro Valley in Watsonville. They call it Newtown Noir. 

The Soquel restaurant Home, where the release party was held in May, carries Newtown Noir, and it’s also available at Sones Cellars.

This sparkling apple-grape wine dares to be different, and it’s good news that Honda and Sones got together to produce this delightfully refreshing “bubbly.” The Newtown Noir is neither wine nor cider but an inviting blend of both!

Sones Cellars is participating in two Friday evening Wine Sails on Sept. 2 and Sept. 16 on the local Chardonnay sailing vessel—an opportunity to try other wines made by the talented Michael Sones. chardonnay.com.

Sones Cellars, 334B Ingalls St., Santa Cruz. 831-420-1552; sonescellars.com.

Tanuki Cider is available at many local markets, restaurants and bars. tanukicider.com.

BlendJet

BlendJets are portable blenders—ideal for travel, camping and more. It’s so easy and handy to make milkshakes, smoothies and adult mixed drinks. Available in many colors, the BlendJet has a leak-proof lid, comes with its own carrying pouch, has a rechargeable base and it’s easy to clean. Also available are Jetpack pouches containing ready-to-blend latte mixes such as Matcha Green Tea; Chai; Vanilla; Caramel; Mocha; and Cinnamon Dolce—all made in California. blendjet.com.

Aptos Natural Foods

I read that this wonderful store had fallen on hard times, so I stopped in and bought a few things. It carries so much produce and other interesting stuff that it’s well worth visiting. aptosnaturalfoods.com. 

Rosie McCann’s 

Rosie McCann’s recently reopened after a pandemic-related closure. This downtown Santa Cruz restaurant serves up some of the best pub grub. Good news! rosiemccanns.com.

Josie Cowden
