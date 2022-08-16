.The Bagelry Scores Big with a Classic Breakfast Staple

The popular breakfast joint serves up a variety of bagels at locations throughout Santa Cruz County

By Andrew Steingrube
A jalapeno bagel with Cheese Louise (right), and another topped with tuna salad with red onions from the Bagelry in Soquel. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Santa Cruz native Sybil Morgan has worked in the restaurant industry her entire life. Her resumé is as well-rounded as the namesake of the Bagelry in Soquel Village, which she’s managed for over two years. Morgan originally started working part-time at the Seabright Bagelry before becoming manager at the Soquel locale (they have a downtown Santa Cruz location, too, of course), a position she happily took. She defines the Bagelry as a local favorite with friendly counter service. Also, local art, which changes monthly, adorns the walls. Bestsellers include the scram, a build-your-own breakfast sandwich, and the lox deluxe. Bagel varieties include jalapeño, salt, whole wheat and gluten-free. They are also known for vegan spreads like red pepper cashew, hummus and guacamole. A rotating scratch made-daily soup and homemade cookies round out the menu. Hours are every day, 7:30am-2pm. Morgan chatted with GT recently about all things bagels.
 

What makes the Bagelry a Santa Cruz institution?

SYBIL MORGAN: Our bagels come in fresh every morning from our downtown bakery. We utilize all fresh ingredients and have a good variety of options and flavors. We are also very well known for our huge variety of spreads that are all made in-house and have very diverse flavors and ingredients. We regularly have visitors, and even people who have moved out of town come back just for our spreads because they are so unique to us and really have a nostalgic flavor. 

What’s the best bagel you ever had?

A darkly toasted everything bagel with cream cheese, freshly sliced tomato, salt and pepper. I love to toast both sides, the inner and outer, which makes it very crunchy and firm. And toasting both sides coax the flavors out of the seasonings. The first time I tried one this way was at a pop-up in Los Angeles; they called it a “burnt bagel.” It just adds an extra level of earthiness, flavor and deliciousness that take it over the top. 

The Bagelry, 4763 Soquel Drive, Soquel, 831-462-9888; bagelrysantacruz.com.

Andrew Steingrube
