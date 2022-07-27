.Food and Drink: The Biggest Food and Drink Events Yet to Come in 2022

Recurring

Midtown Fridays Santa Cruz

Come celebrate all the vibrancy of Midtown Santa Cruz at the Summer Block Party, happening every Friday through September. Free event with food, artists, live music and vendors. The Off the Lip Radio Show will be hosting a new band every week.

INFO: 1111 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. bit.ly/3Ow4Gd8.

Sunday Funday

Visit the Chaminade Resort and Spa to enjoy some mimosas and a delicious brunch. Stay until sunset for wine and live music overlooking Santa Cruz. Regularly occurring every Sunday through early September. Brunch is available 7am-1:30pm. Live Music 5-8pm.

INFO: 1 Chaminade Lane, Santa Cruz. Free. chaminade.com.

West Cliff Food Truck Summer Series 2022

Just in time for summer, the Food Truck Summer Series is back for the fourth season. Come get some great food to take home. Join us at the West Cliff Lighthouse Parking Lot to enjoy a fabulous view and great food. There are lots of places to picnic close to the event itself.

INFO: In front of the Santa Cruz Surfing Museum, 701 West Cliff Dr., 4-8pm. Free. bit.ly/3b2OJ0A.

Sip, Savor and Sway

Come by Stockwell Cellars for a glass or bottle of wine on the patio while enjoying live music. In addition, food trucks will be on hand serving up everything from Scrumptious Fish and Chips to smoked meat sandwiches and salads. Live music from various local musicians, rotating every week.

INFO: 5:30-8:30pm. 1100 Fair Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. stockwellcellers.com/events.

Friday 8/5-Sunday 8/7

Watsonville Strawberry Festival

Watsonville’s premier festival features delicious treats made with locally grown strawberries, while supporting important local causes. Live entertainment and vendors will also be on hand. Organized in partnership with the Watsonville Farmers Market, this year’s festival will be held on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 11am-5pm at the City Plaza in Watsonville. Come for delicious treats made with locally grown strawberries. Live entertainment and vendors will also be on hand.

INFO: Friday 5pm-9pm, Saturday 11am-8pm, Sunday 11am-7pm. 350 Main St., Watsonville. Free. cityofwatsonville.org.

Saturday 8/13

Maine Lobster Drive-Thru Fundraiser

The Watsonville Rotary Foundation is supporting vulnerable Pajaro Valley youth with its Maine Lobster Feast. Reserved and ready to cook dinners are prepared by the New England Lobster Company. Dinner includes a 1 ¼ lb. lobster, shrimp, corn on the cob, sausage, artichoke, potatoes, garlic, sourdough baguette and, of course, your lobster bib, lobster cracker and placemat. Watsonville Rotary uses 100% of proceeds to support local nonprofits.

INFO: 2-4pm. 121 Martinelli St., Watsonville. $85. watsonvillerotary.com/events.

Saturday 8/20

Watsonville Wine, Beer & Art Walk

Stroll through historical downtown Watsonville while sampling local wine and craft beer. The walk features 22 wineries and breweries along with food and local artwork.

INFO: 1-5pm. 275 Main St., Watsonville. $40. bit.ly/3ouuU57.

Saturday 8/20-Sunday 8/21

Scotts Valley Art, Wine and Beer Festival

Scotts Valley Art, Wine and Beer Festival is back in a new venue for 2021 in Siltanen Community Park in Scotts Valley. The premier summer festival in the Santa Cruz Mountains, there is something fun for everyone—with food, over 100 local artists and award-winning wineries. The Cops ‘N Rodders Car Show will be on Saturday, and the popular Bring your Dog Day is Sunday with pet tricks, costume and look-alike contests.

INFO: Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-5pm. Siltanen Community Park, Scotts Valley. Free. svartfestival.com.

Saturday, 8/27

13th Annual Testicle Festival

Organized by the Agri-Culture organization, and in support of the Santa Cruz County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers, the annual event returns for the 14th year. Serving up USDA-inspected bull testicles (aka Rocky Mountain Oysters, Cowboy Caviar, Prairie Oysters and so on), these are truly a delicacy of the American West. Dinner also includes chicken, salads, bread and dessert. Beer and wine. Silent auction, horseshoe contest and kids games.

INFO: 3-7pm. Estrada Deer Camp, 196 Hazel Dell Road, Watsonville. $60/Adults; $30/Children 5-12; Free/under 5. agri-culture.us.

Saturday 9/10-Sunday 9/11

38th Annual Capitola Art and Wine Festival

The Capitola Art and Wine Festival combines all of the best things—art, wine, music and food—in Capitola Village overlooking the stunning Monterey Bay. This year’s festival includes more than 150 fine artists and 22 Santa Cruz wineries.

INFO: Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-5pm. Capitola Village. Free. capitolaartandwine.com.

Wednesday 9/14-Sunday 9/18

Santa Cruz County Fair

Visit the Santa Cruz County Fair for five days of family-friendly fun. From funnel cakes and roller coasters to all-Alaskan pig races and turkey stampedes, everyone loves a good county fair.

INFO: Wednesday-Friday, noon-11pm, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-10pm. Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville. santacruzcountyfair.com.

Saturday 9/17-Sunday 9/18

Santa Cruz Mountain Sol Festival

Three-day music festival in the beautiful Santa Cruz Mountains at Roaring Camp Meadows. A weekend of great music, community, craft beer and wine, camping and art. Beach Train Shuttle will be available. Artists include The String Cheese Incident, The Devil Makes Three, Katchafire, Jackie Greene and more. One day tickets are $115, and weekend tickets are $225. Youth discounts at $60 and $115.

INFO: 11am-7pm. 5401 Graham Hill Road, Felton. santacruzmountainsol.com.

Capitola Beach Festival

Saturday 9/24-Sunday 9/25

Capitola’s Annual Beach Festival will have something for everyone to enjoy. The community event will include a 3-Miler Fun Run hosted by the Wharf to Wharf, a Horseshoe Tournament, the Lighted Nautical Parade, food and drink, a Fishing Derby, a Sand Sculpture Contest, the Chalk Art Event, a Concert in Esplanade Park, Rowboat Races and more.

INFO: Capitola Village, Esplanade Park. Free. capitolabeachfestival.com.

Bonny Doon Art, Wine + Brew Festival

Saturday 9/24

Head into the Santa Cruz Mountains to enjoy the Bonny Doon Art, Wine + Brew Festival. The 19th annual festival features tastings of local wine and beer along with food trucks and local artist and craft vendors. Enjoy live music by Cuarteto Leon and participate in a silent auction.

INFO: Noon-5pm. 3675 Bonny Doon Road, Bonny Doon. $65. bonnydoonartandwinefestival.com.