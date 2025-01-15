.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

Santa Cruz’s Museum of Art & History is on the cutting edge of making art more than just something you hang on a wall, and its current exhibit really inspires public participation—as you will see in Siran Babayan’s cover story.

Taking inspiration from the films of director Wes Anderson, the museum asked the community to contribute photos that look like the bright, almost cartoonish images in his films, such as Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fantastic Mr. Fox and Isle of Dogs.

What they got was 400 entries of places around our county that could fit into the exhibit called “Accidentally Wes Anderson.” You could probably guess some: the Boardwalk, the Venetian, the lighthouses. But others will surprise you. They show just what a colorful county we live in.

“With this show, we’re really thinking about how Santa Cruz relates to the look and theme of his movies,” says MAH deputy director Marla Novo. “It’s a town that’s very much about travel and exploration. There’s beautiful things and quirky things that stand out here that are reminiscent of films.”

We’re fascinated by the concept…but which directors should they go for next? Stanley Kubrick? James Cameron? Hwang Dong-hyuk, who directed Squid Games?



Every five years, the U.S. government updates its Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a 421-page roadmap to choosing the right foods for promoting health and preventing chronic disease. You will want to read about this in Elizabeth Borelli’s Wellness column this week.

Looking for some music to start off 2025? You should check out Painted Mandolin Saturday at Kuumbwa. The four-piece jam act is inspired by the Grateful Dead and plays acoustic versions of covers from a cornucopia of genres—along with plenty of originals. With an ever-evolving setlist, no two nights are ever the same. If writer Mat Weir likes them, that’s enough for us to know they are worth seeing.

It’s a tough choice, because the same night A Woman’s Song for Peace featuring Holly Near, Ferron and Dance Brigade playsthe Cabrillo stage. So many choices, so little time. Isn’t that why we live here?

Thanks for reading.

PHOTO CONTEST

FLYING HIGH The Flynn Creek Circus at the Capitola Mall. Photograph by Daniel T. (Tommy) Wellman III.

GOOD IDEA

On Thursday, 9-11am, join industry leaders for “Elevating LGBTQ+ Inclusion: Increasing Revenue, Retention & Respect,” a free event at the Hotel Paradox (611 Ocean St.) designed to help organizations leverage inclusion for growth and engagement.

This exclusive event will showcase how fostering LGBTQ+ inclusion can positively impact your organization’s bottom line, improve employee retention, and foster a culture of respect and belonging. Info: Santacruzpride.org/elevate.

GOOD WORK

The NAACP Santa Cruz County Branch invites the community to join the 2025 MLK People’s March for the Dream on Monday, Jan. 20, beginning 10am at Pacific Avenue and Cathcart Street, Santa Cruz.

Marchers will walk through downtown Santa Cruz then convene at the Civic Auditorium for an inspiring program from 11am–noon, featuring a resource fair and keynote speaker Gregory Hodge, who is the chief network officer of the Brotherhood of Elders Network, with a background in community organizing and advocacy. He has dedicated his life to creating inclusive spaces where everyone can thrive.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Constant lying is not aimed at making the people believe a lie, but at ensuring that no one believes anything.” —Hannah Arendt