.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

Do you feel like you are in a sci-fi movie about the end of the world?

You should.

This week’s cover story spreads the word about the effects of climate change on the wine industry. It’s a clarion call we should all pay attention to, like the people in the sci-fi movies who ignore that meteor heading to Earth.

“Beyond warming average temperatures and more frequent heat waves, climatologists predict that California will experience more frequent and severe wildfires, storms, droughts and other climatic events, all of which will impact viticulture and enology,” says Jordy Hyman’s report.

But we don’t seem to hear.

We’ve replaced an administration that believed in climate change with one that believes in drill, baby, drill and use more carbon fuels. Why do we call this climate change instead of climate crisis?

Sure, in our little Santa Cruz nest, we’ve banned plastic straws, shopping bags and plastic hotel shampoo bottles. But where is the leader willing to take the big step—banning plastic altogether and selling products in recyclable packaging, like glass bottles, as we did before the plastic industry got its stranglehold on the world?

I’ll raise a glass to that.

Meanwhile, Jordy’s story isn’t just about doom. He covers the history of wine as grape varietals traveled around the world and has plenty of information you can share while imbibing. It’s a great read.

On the upbeat front, if you like the music of Radiohead and Porcupine Tree, you will have a chance to meet an English band in their genre. What do we call it? Modern Prog? Spacy Music? Floydian Roots? The band is called The Pineapple Thief and it plays Sunday at the Catalyst. Let it be known, this is one of the reasons we love Santa Cruz.

We get to see internationally known bands in our hometown clubs. You don’t get this chance in much larger cities, like San Jose. I don’t think there’s a city of our size in the country with as much diverse and great music. Check this one out and drop us your review.

That said, the best show I saw this year locally was a lesser-known jam band called The Third Mind fronted by Dave Alvin and it returns to Moe’s Alley Dec. 19. I would drive hours to see them, but they are in our backyard.

Need a reason to visit the Capitola Mall? How about a vegan restaurant called Terra Superfoods. It’s probably the last thing you’d expect in a mall. They are planning to open an outlet in Downtown Santa Cruz, but for now, Terra Superfoods, holiday shopping and the Flynn Creek Circus, which is parked in a tent outside the mall, are great reasons to visit 41st Avenue.

Plus, there’s plenty of free parking.

Thanks for reading, writing, keeping the faith.

PHOTO CONTEST

WINTER WONDERBEACH Recent storms light up the skies as winter approaches Hidden Beach in Aptos. Photograph by Andy Stack

GOOD WORK

Santa Cruz Parks & Recreation introduces the Inaugural Holiday Glow Guide—a community-driven showcase of our area’s most festive and dazzling holiday displays.

The Glow Guide features local homes with twinkling lights, creative decorations and festive charm.

How to Join: Register your home as a festive stop by submitting your address and a photo at 2024 Holiday Glow Guide and Contest. Once registered, your home will be added to the online Glow Guide map for the community to explore. Every entry receives a $5 promo code for Winter-Spring activity registration. The winner will receive a $50 Parks & Recreation gift card.

GOOD IDEA

If you think the following are good ideas, you have a chance to be heard.

There are proposed pickleball courts at Depot Park and a public hearing at the London Nelson Community Center at 5:30pm Dec. 4.

There’s also a meeting to talk about renovations at Grant Park 5-7pm Dec. 5 at the Market Street Senior Center (222 Market St.).

At these meetings, planners will listen to public input and work to accommodate suggestions. It’s a real chance to take part in local government and planning.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“The first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around him.”

–Niccolò Machiavelli