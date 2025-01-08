.The Editor’s Desk

Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

The 2004 movie called A Day Without a Mexican should have been warning enough. This state and this country can’t survive without the immigrants who have made it great throughout its history. California was not only part of Mexico, but Mexicans have always been part of California, and by extension, the entire U.S.

We are a global community and the idea that we can suddenly become isolationist should have been erased in the 1930s, when a similar cry destroyed German culture and gave way to another dictatorship.

Writer Todd Guild, who covers Watsonville, talked to people there about what a mass deportation would mean to them, and the answers are as sad as you can imagine. Can you imagine what a promised mass deportation could mean for all of us? At the very least, let’s face it: your grocery prices would skyrocket. But there are deeper implications for everyone.

Immigration has always made America great, despite the threats and fear-mongering of demagogues.

And to the argument that some immigrants are legal and others not, if you look back in our history, all immigrants were legal because no laws kept them out and the country encouraged them to come and help build a nation. (Until racist moves like the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 kicked out the people who built the transcontinental railroad.)

California authorities are doing what they can to keep some dignity in the process for the workers who have done so much for this country, as the cover stories recount.

On the other news front, the Santa Cruz Wharf reopened to much self-back-patting from city officials. Whose fault the collapse was is still being debated, but at the very least one wonders who allowed thousands of dollars of construction trucks to be parked at the end of the structure, which collapsed and dumped them into the Bay. William Woodhams covers the debate in his story.

Need a good time? Check out Dr. Funk and Jet Jaguar in our entertainment section, not to mention a full calendar of local music and events.

Thanks for reading.

Brad Kava | Editor

SUNDOWN Jan. 5 Seacliff Sunset. Photograph by Becky Olvera Schultz

The Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce hosts an in-depth exploration of the pivotal legal developments that will impact employers in 2025 on Jan. 8. Michael Manoukian, partner with Lathrop GPM, will lead “Overview of New Employment Laws for 2025,” an annual workshop aimed at keeping you ahead of the curve on crucial legal changes affecting your workplace, including new legislation and regulations; wage and hour developments; and issues related to discrimination, harassment and retaliation. INFO: Santacruzchamber.org/events/

Friday from 9am to 10pm you can learn about an intrepid group of artists on bicycles who followed monarch butterflies on their migration route from the Pacific Northwest to the Central Coast of California. The presentation includes original music and educational information about the trip. It will be presented at the Digital Arts Research Center, 407 McHenry Road, Santa Cruz. Reserve a spot at eventbrite.com. From 9am to 5pm, there’s a looping installation of Monarch Waystation Soundmap (film) and Spectre (electroacoustic composition). At 8pm there’s a set by Rodrigo Barriga followed by a live performance by Alejandro Botijo Madrid, Ivan Caramés and Human Hemingway.

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.”

—Oprah Winfrey