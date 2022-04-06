secure document shredding

.The Jewel’s Production of ‘Remains to Be Seen’ Shines with Sardonic Humor

The Kate Hawley-penned play is an explosion of irony and plot twists.

By Christina Waters
Paul Whitworth and Julie James shine in Jewel’s production of Kate Hawley’s ‘Remains to Be Seen.’ PHOTO: Steve DiBartolomeo
secure document shredding

Irony, wit and rampant narcissism abound in Remains to be Seen, the latest comic drama by Kate Hawley, whose most recent work—Complications from a Fall and Coming of Age—also premiered at the Jewel. This time the brilliant cast—arguably the finest ensemble ever on this stage—weaves its way through a cascade of revelations on Kent Dorsey’s terrific set.

We first meet theater professor Jack (Paul Whitworth) and his unsuccessful playwright wife Clare (Julie James) as they await houseguests, old friends about to arrive for yet another five-year-reunion. How will they look? Whose career is on the skids? And just who is this new partner that Stu (Mike Ryan) is bringing so soon after the death of his celebrated wife? Nancy Carlin plays Sissy, a major ditz, and Rolf Saxon plays Gordon, her soap opera actor husband with a well-polished ego—kudos to both.

They arrive with a ton of luggage and all their predictable complaints. Well, almost all of them. Our hostess (a stunning Julie James) immediately starts drinking, even though Jack warns her, “It’s going to be a long evening.” To which she replies, Exactly!” And pours another glass.

Put yourself in their places. They’ve known each other forever, and they get together to catch up and check each other out. But do they still know each other? And what’s going to be edited out in the histrionics about to erupt?

One can trace the lineage of Hawley’s piquant probing of old friends and dysfunctional couples through Pinter and Albee, especially the latter’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf. Satire and silliness mingle as easily as lies and clichés (think The Big Chill) after the steady stream of cocktails that lubricate the opening scene. The playwright is a master of crisp smart small talk designed to cover up discomfort. But nothing is what you expect, and Hawley is at her best in split-second emotional pivots that give the play its whiplash of surprise—and bracing relevance.

secure document shredding

It would be unfair to detail the trajectory of this play, which genuinely surprised, even startled, more than once. So many plot and dialogue twists that produce the steady pulse of lively banter and awkward pauses. To reveal specifics would be to rob future audiences of juicy and crucial pleasures.

Let’s just say that there are many inside theater jokes, from delicious puns on titles of plays to a lively pastiche of light opera gems. Acting jokes, plastic surgery jokes, self-referential playwright jokes, animal companion jokes, weight-loss jokes, aging jokes, bathroom jokes. Every fear, every phobia, every irritating complaint, even the “wokeness” of academia—nothing is spared. You bet there are secrets the old friends have kept from each other, and as these emerge, they lead not just to certain kinds of wry closure, but also to freshly opened doors. In art, as in life, choices and chances repeat, eternally.

But this being Hawley, no happy discovery is allowed to sag into sentimentality. The playwright has an ear for the inner music of our dreams, the small triumphs as well as the grand stumbles. I would have liked another half hour of this play, probing a few more edges of the compelling themes.

Remains to be Seen is a very funny play. And it is something more. If you get any half-dozen longtime friends together, add a few cocktails and some fresh revelations, you could come up with fuel for a bracing two hours of kvetching and mischief. Hawley goes further, peeling away the sarcasm and wordplay to make us consider the small, ordinary, private moments that make each life utterly rare. And perhaps a little foolish.

The Jewel Theatre production of ‘Remains to be Seen,’ written by Kate Hawley and directed by Paul Mullins, runs through April 24. Colligan Theater, Tannery Arts Center, 1010 River St., Santa Cruz. jeweltheatre.net.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Christina Waters
Previous ArticleLetter to the Editor: Lunch with the Supe
Next ArticleLos Lobos Returns to the Rio Fresh Off Another Grammy Win
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
goodtimes flip-through editions
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Features Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Scotts Valley High Star Football Player Killed in Crash

Things To Do in Santa Cruz: April 6-12

Los Lobos Returns to the Rio Fresh Off Another Grammy Win