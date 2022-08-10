.Things to Do: Aug. 10-16

ARTS AND MUSIC

THEE SACRED SOULS Yet again, Daptone has its needle on the pulse of the soul revival: “Sweet Southern California Soul” pioneers, Thee Sacred Souls, will release their full-length self-titled debut on Aug. 26 to a cyclone of buzz. The San Diego trio—fueled by Josh Lane’s heart-melting falsetto vocals—has already racked up over ten million streams and made fans out of Gary Clark Jr., Timbaland and other notables following the release of their first singles. $29.40 plus fees. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 8pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. folkyeah.com.

THE KINGSTON TRIO The self-proclaimed “longest running group in America” was the world’s most commercially popular folk group from 1957-1963. KT’s success led to folk music’s mainstream popularity and subsequently helped fuel Columbia Records to take a chance on signing an unknown singer-songwriter named Bob Dylan. While all three original members have passed away, the members of the current lineup—Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton and Don Marovich—have a direct link to the founders. $45/$60 plus fees. Thursday, Aug. 11, 7pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. riotheatre.com.

ISAIAH SHARKEY The Chicago guitarist earned his first Grammy for his contributions to D’Angelo’s Black Messiah, which won the 2015 Grammy for “Best R&B Album.” Since, Sharkey’s worked, recorded and toured with John Mayer, Patti LaBelle, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Paul Simon and many others. The fusion of rock, gospel, jazz, R&B, blues and funk results in an innovative sound doused in loads of soul. Sharkey’s 2019 sophomore record, Love is the Key: The Cancerian Theme, has amassed widespread acclaim. Keyboardist Tim Tribitt, bassist Garrett Body and drummer Eric Johnson will join the Windy City phenom. $31.50-36.75; $18.50/students. Thursday, Aug. 11, 7pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

THE JOINT CHIEFS Frontman Don Caruth is one of the hardest workers in Santa Cruz. Since the late 1980s, the R&B outfit has played about five nights per week throughout the Central Coast. All boardwalk concerts happen on the Colonnade Stage, on the beachside of Neptune’s Kingdom—the dance area is in front of the stage. Free. Thursday, Aug. 11, 7:30pm. Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. (Free Movie at the Beach presents Ferris Bueller’s Day Off on Friday, Aug. 12, 9pm). beachboardwalk.com.

THE BROTHERS COMATOSE The Americana quintet’s 2022 release, When It All Falls Apart, was inspired by unexpected endings and fresh starts; the songs capture the thrill of the band reuniting for the first time after months apart during the pandemic. During that period, singer-songwriter Ben Morrison became a father, adding another layer of inspiration to the music. The San Francisco group’s three-night run at Moe’s—featuring Wolf Jett, The Sam Chase and The Good Bad opening in that order—will be recorded and released as a live album. $30/$35 plus fees. Thursday, Aug. 11, 8pm; Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, 9pm Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

LOST DOG STREET BAND WITH MATT HECKLER Husband-and-wife duo Benjamin Tod (guitarist/vocalist) and Ashley Mae (fiddle player) have been carrying the tradition of American troubadours as they deliver a distinctive repertoire of original songs. Self-described as “dark country [music] that never wavers from its roots and honors the traditions of its forbearers,” the duo finds inspiration in luminaries like Guy Clark. They weave melodies and lyrics together, offering unapologetically raw authenticity. Lost Dog Street Band is currently homesteading eleven acres of raw land in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. $27/$29 plus fees. Saturday, Aug. 13, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy. 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com.

‘THE FORMULA’ (WORLD PREMIERE) Local playwright Kathryn Chetkovich’s new work, a farce inspired by Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, centers around a young neuro-chemist experimenting with the science of attraction. He decides to bring the untested concoction to his brother’s wedding—the results are nothing short of disastrous. $22-70.40 plus fees. Saturday, Aug. 13, 8pm. The Grove at DeLaveaga Golf Course, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz. santacruzshakespeare.org.

FREAK POWER Special displays, film and unique perspectives are significant parts of the presentation focusing on the changes brought about by individual thinkers and trends born out of the ’60s and ’70s. Items from UCSC’s archives relating to the Grateful Dead will be a part of the exhibit. Tie-dye clothing of any kind is encouraged. Free. Thursday, Aug. 11, 7pm. Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. santacruzmah.org.

SANTA CRUZ CIDER CO 9TH ANNIVERSARY Time flies when the cider is flowing. August marks nine years for Santa Cruz Cider Co (six in Santa Cruz and three in Watsonville). The celebration will feature live music and library cider tastings with cidermaker Nicole Todd. Free. Saturday, Aug. 13, noon-8pm. Santa Cruz Cider Co., 65 Hangar Way, Watsonville. santacruzciderco.com.

INTERNATIONAL MUSICAL SAW FESTIVAL Prepare for many comments like, “it’s a cut above the rest” and “this is not heavy metal music.” Also, prepare to hear the world’s greatest saw players churning out bluegrass, country, folk, gospel, blues, classical and show tunes. There will be spontaneous acoustic jams, a Saw-Off competition and a Chorus of the Saws featuring up to 30 saw players trying to play in unison. Free. Sunday, August 14, 10am-4pm. Roaring Camp Railroads, 5401 Graham Hill Road, Felton. sawplayers.org.

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. The group meets every Monday and is led by Sally Jones and Shirley Marcus. Free (registration required). Monday, Aug. 15, 12:30pm. WomenCare, 2901 Park Ave., A1, Soquel. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

FAMILY FUN WITH SAND Join the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History for August’s Family Fun event: playing on the beach, learning about the science of sand and using recycled materials to recreate the historical Scholl Marr Castle that stood at the entrance of what is now Seabright Beach. Free (pre-registration required). Sunday, Saturday, Aug. 13, 10am-noon. Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History, 1305 E. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. santacruzmah.org.