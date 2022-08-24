.Things to Do: Aug. 24-30

ARTS AND MUSIC

PAULA FUGA “My wish is to play music all over the world and use my gift of music to heal people,” says Paula Fuga, who had a difficult childhood. The singer-songwriter fuses soul, jazz and traditional Hawaiian music to create something uniquely her own. Fuga has toured with Jack Johnson and recorded with Ziggy Marley—both musicians are also featured on her EP Misery’s End. Meanwhile, the Waimānalo, Hawaii native’s sophomore full-length album, Rain on Sunday, marked her debut on Johnson’s record label Brushfire Records. $20/$25 plus fees. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 8pm Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

BOOKER T. JONES (CANCELED) “The original desire hasn’t changed at all [for me], from 1962 until now,” Booker T. Jones said a few weeks before Booker T. & the M.G.’s performance at the 50th anniversary of the Monterey Pop Festival in 2017. “You get up in the morning and want to write a song.” In addition to penning the renowned 12-bar blues classic “Green Onions,” Jones has worked in just about every musical genre, from R&B to traditional Texas country—he produced Willie Nelson’s 1974 album of standards, Stardust. Jones’ momentum continues moving forward: He is working on a new album and touring with his solo band, featuring Dylan Jones on guitar, Melvin Brannon on bass and Ty Dennis on drums. $47.25/$52.50; $26.25/students. Thursday, Aug. 25, 7pm and 9pm ($36.25/$42; $21/students) Kuumbwa, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

PAINTED MANDOLIN WITH JOE CRAVEN “[Jerry Garcia] is famous for being an electric guitarist, but he’s a very good acoustic guitarist,” Painted Mandolin guitarist/mandolinist Larry Graff says. “People that aren’t Deadheads would like this music more because it covers a wide range of styles.” Painted Mandolin doesn’t exclude any inkling of Garcia’s “acoustic side.” From Jerry Garcia Band favorite “Reuben and Cerise” to one of the Dead’s most well-known songs, “Uncle John’s Band,” the group touches on everything Garcia touched on. Mandolinist Joe Craven (formerly of the Garcia/Grisman Band and the David Grisman Quintet), Larry Graff (guitar/mandolin), Matt Hartle (guitar/banjitar) and Dan Robbins (bass) also unleash original arrangements that can carry listeners to other dimensions. $25. Friday, Aug. 26, 7:30pm. Michael’s on Main, 2591 Main St., Soquel. michaelsonmainmusic.com.

FORREST DAY WITH DRIFTR PLUS ALWA GORDON “The music is moving into some uncharted territories,” said the Paul Bunyan-sized band namesake before a Big Sur show eight years ago. “Some may be going more electronic, but I guess much of it will remain to be told.” The saxophone-wielding frontman’s open-ended description of the band’s music is still spot on: It will remain to be told. While Forrest Day bounces from hip-hop and rock to electronica and funk, one element has remained consistent for their nearly 15-year tenure: unforgettable, high-octane sweaty live shows that always jam hard. $19/$21 plus fees. Friday, Aug. 26, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com.

BRIAN FITZGERALD TRIO Bassist Mike Anderson and drummer Olaf Schiappacasse join seven-string guitarist Brian Fitzgerald—each member is a gifted jazz musician. This trio uses seemingly telepathic communication skills to create thoughtful, sophisticated arrangements that feature a modern, captivating and unique sound that provides solid melodic footing while leaving room for spontaneity. Free. Friday, Aug. 26, 6:30pm. Hotel Paradox, 611 Ocean St., Santa Cruz. hotelparadox.com.

MONDO CHAGA WITH KING TIDE AND SWEETS DENDRO As described by the band, Mondo Chaga is meant to exfoliate the membrane, expose the conditioned dulling of the senses and prepare those who may have forgotten what is coming; those who have become lazily attached to the cliche taste which has no taste. Leading Santa Cruz’s rock revival, “King Tide is undeniably, unabashedly rock.” Frontman Daniel Nemire works alongside veteran drummer Zen Perry and a variety of other musicians, creating everything from metal to blues rock. $12. Saturday, Aug. 27, 8pm. The Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. thecrepeplace.com.

‘THE FORMULA’ Local playwright Kathryn Chetkovich’s new work, a satirical farce inspired by Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, centers around a young neuro-chemist experimenting with the science of attraction. But when the “love drug” gets brought to her own wedding, comic chaos ensues. This is the closing week. Thursday, Aug. 25, 7:30pm and Sunday, Aug. 28, 1pm. The Grove at DelaVeaga Golf Course, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz. santacruzshakespeare.org.

‘THE TEMPEST’ Miriam Laube directs Santa Cruz Shakespeare’s production of the Bard’s famous tale. Featuring a gender-switched Prospero (Laura Gordon) and a laugh-out-loud-worthy clown contingent (Patty Gallagher as Trinculo and Cedric Lamar as Stephano, along with a delightful interpretation of Ariel by Jennie Greenberry), Laube has created a truly fascinating take on the timeless tale of aristocrats facing their past when they’re shipwrecked on an island by a mysterious sorcerer they had cast out. This is the closing week. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 7:30pm and Saturday, Aug. 27, 8pm. The Grove at DelaVeaga Golf Course, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz. santacruzshakespeare.org.

‘TWELFTH NIGHT’ SCS’ Twelfth Night is a hilarious take on Shakespeare’s classic. Featuring perhaps the ultimate version of some of the playwright’s favorite comic themes (Twins! Female leads disguising themselves as boys!), Twelfth Night is one of the Bard’s best, and director Paul Mullins turns the themes of gender-bending and subversive sexual identity all the way up, with a cast of the company’s all-stars at the height of their comic powers. Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27, 8pm, plus closing night on Sunday, Aug. 28, 7pm. The Grove at DelaVeaga Golf Course, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz. santacruzshakespeare.org.

WOLF JETT WITH ARENA Self-described as “Cosmic Mountain Music from Santa Cruz,” Wolf Jett’s brand of Americana fusion exploded onto the scene in 2019. Despite losing their studio to the CZU Lightning fires, the band still released their self-titled debut in 2021, featuring James Deprato (Chuck Prophet), Stelth Ulvang (The Lumineers) and Lorenzo Loera (the California Honeydrops). The event sponsor, Kiwanis of Scotts Valley, will sell food and drinks. Free (donations go towards local school music programs). Sunday, Aug. 28, 2:30pm. Skypark, 361 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley. santacruzparent.com.

COMMUNITY

MONTEREY BAY DAHLIA SOCIETY ANNUAL SHOW There are 42 species of Dahlia within 14 groups, and its flower head can grow up to a foot in diameter. The tuberous perennials are one of the most requested flowers by professional landscapers. The show will feature Central California’s award-winning blooms and growers. There will be a culture table to answer all dahlia-related questions and bouquets for sale—while they last. Free. Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28, 11am. Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds (Floriculture Building), 2601 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville. mbdahlias.org.

GROUPS

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. The group meets every Monday and is led by Sally Jones and Shirley Marcus. Free (registration required). Monday, Aug. 29, 12:30pm. WomenCare, 2901 Park Ave., A1, Soquel. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

MINDFULNESS TOUR Treat yourself to an outer and inner exploration on a walk through an area of Elkhorn Slough that reserve docent Renata Funke has been enjoying for 30 years. Experience the various habitats throughout this natural wonderland, which is home to many species of birds and more. The two-hour tour covers about two miles of moderate-grade trail. Free (registration required). Saturday, Aug. 27, 2-4pm. Elkhorn Slough, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville. elkhornslough.org.

