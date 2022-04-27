.Things To Do in Santa Cruz: April 27-May 3

A weekly guide to what’s happening.

ARTS AND MUSIC

FIRE & GRACE & ASH The self-described “folk Baroque chamber trio playing Bach, Celtic, Americana and world music” features three versatile musicians who are just as unpredictable as talented. The virtuoso triad—fiddler/violinist Edwin Huizinga, guitarist William Coulter and mandolinist Ashley Hoyer—Partita Americana is simultaneously unlike any other recordings and highly recognizable. The mashup of Bach’s “E Major Partita” with American fiddle tunes moves between original trio arrangements initially composed by Bach as solo violin music with new and old American fiddle tunes by various composers, including Jay Ungar. $25/$30 plus fees. Wednesday, April 27, 7:30pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. kuumbwajazz.org.

‘MUSIC FOR SPRING’ The Cabrillo String Ensemble—violin, viola, cello, bass, piano and percussion—will perform everything from traditional and contemporary to Celtic and folk pieces. Susan C. Brown will conduct. Free. Thursday, April 28, noon. Samper Recital Hall, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. cabrillo.edu/vapa.

PINK MOUNTAINTOPS WITH ASHLEY SHADOW Stephen McBean initially formed Pink Mountaintops for songs that didn’t quite fit the sound of his heavy stoner-rock group, Black Mountain—even though Mountaintops formed just before Black Mountain got together. The Canadian musician’s forthcoming PM record, Peacock Pools—due out May 6, 2022—is the project’s first release in eight years. It’s also their most eclectic and genre-bending. McBean likens his current tour, featuring a six-piece band, to the Rolling Thunder Revue, the eccentric caravan Bob Dylan collaged together for his 1975-76 excursion. (Read April 20 story). $15 plus fees. Friday, April 29, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. feltonmusichall.com.

CHRIS WEBSTER AND NINA GERBER Guitarist Nina Gerber’s musical journey sounds like it comes from the doc 20 Feet from Stardom—while well-known in the music world, Gerber spent about 20 years “in the shadows,” helping make big-time stars sound better. However, her work with Kate Wolf earned her deserved recognition as a performer, producer and arranger. Meanwhile, singer Chris Webster’s prolific career spans more than 20 albums, and her vocal range, whether she’s performing a classic gospel number to rockabilly, cannot be contained. Together, this talented duo is lightning in a bottle. $27/$40 plus fees. Friday, April 29, 7:30pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. kuumbwajazz.org.

TIG NOTARO The Emmy-nominated, Grammy Award-winning multi-talented comedian, is a writer and actor and has done just about everything else in the entertainment biz. “I’m always going to do whatever I think is funniest,” Notaro said. “If something’s dark, I’ll do it. If it’s a sock puppet, if it’s a stool, I’ll do it. There’s no preconceived idea of who I think I might be now.” After a breast cancer diagnosis, the comedian’s style moved towards more reflections on her childhood and life. $35/$48 plus fees. Saturday, April 30, 8pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. riotheatre.com.

‘GISELLE’ The Santa Cruz Ballet Theatre will showcase the delicate ballet’s themes of passion, love, betrayal, forgiveness and redemption with proficiency true to how it was intended to be performed when it first debuted in 1841. $14-30. Saturday, April 30, 2pm and 6pm. Cabrillo College Crocker Theater, 6500 Lower Perimeter Road, Aptos. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. scbt.org.

SANTA CRUZ SYMPHONY: KALEIDOSCOPES Featuring violinist Julian Rhee and cellist Jonah Kim, the Santa Cruz Symphony’s program includes the world premiere of Josef Sekon’s “The Aptos Sound Project.” $31.50-102.50 plus fees. Saturday, April 30, 7:30pm. Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz and Sunday, May 1, 2pm. Henry J Mello Center, 250 E. Beach St., Watsonville. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. santacruztickets.com.

RAVI COLTRANE QUARTET: COSMIC MUSIC The Grammy-nominated jazz saxophonist’s “Cosmic Music” project might be the most important of his 20-year career. He celebrates the repertoire of his parents, saxophonist John Coltrane and jazz harpist Alice Coltrane, two of jazz’s greatest all-time players and innovators. There isn’t anyone more qualified to tackle the music of John and Alice Coltrane than their son. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. $47.25/$52.50 plus fees; $26.25 plus fees/students. Monday, May 2, 7pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. kuumbwajazz.org.

COMMUNITY

MONTEREY BAY ROSE SOCIETY 41ST ANNUAL ROSE SHOW A rose-filled day sounds magical. Explore homegrown roses and consult rosarians about all things rose-related. Experts will also be available to guide attendees to choose the most suitable rose variety from the nursery. Free. Saturday, April 30, 10am-4:30pm. Alladin Nursery, 2905 Freedom Blvd. Watsonville. alladinnursery.com

MUAY THAI CHAMPIONSHIP As Muay Thai’s popularity grows, its positive effect on participants’ lives is evident. The martial art has deep Santa Cruz roots dating back to Francis Farley, a one-time world champion. Every event will be dedicated to raising money for the Muay Thai community. Spectators will be able to select the fighter they are rooting for. The “Muay Thai Championship is dedicated to delivering an authentic Muay Thai experience.” $65-100. Sunday, May 1, 3-8pm. Santa Cruz Convergence, 3775 Capitola Road, Capitola.

NERDVILLE WATSONVILLE The second iteration of Nerdville is going big (Read this week’s story). In addition to all the vendors, exhibitors and costumes, the comics, art, fantasy and collectibles event will feature Salvadorian author Randy Ertll, whose latest book Supersiguanaba is scoring hype worldwide. Additionally, Hollywood’s most renowned special effects crew, Stephen, Charlie and Edward Chiodo, aka the Chiodo Brothers, will be on hand for a Q&A following a screening of their beloved 1980s cult classic, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, filmed on location in Watsonville. Nerd Night Out, Saturday, April 30, 7-10pm ($10) at El Alteño Restaurant, 323 Main St., is a warm-up before the big event. $5/$10 plus fees. Sunday, May 1,10am-5pm (Killer Klowns from Outer Space screening with Chiodo Brothers Q&A, 7pm, included with admission). Watsonville High School, 250 E. Beach St., Watsonville. friendsofwatsonvillepcs.org

GROUPS

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday on Zoom. Free. Registration required. Monday, April 18, 12:30pm. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

SANTA CRUZ WORLD SURFING RESERVE 10TH ANNIVERSARY COMMUNITY CELEBRATION Learn about how Santa Cruz’s coastlines are protected and hear about the vision for the future. There will be info about Save The Waves, the Santa Cruz World Surfing Reserve and a short film highlighting the organization’s work throughout the community. The Ride of the Reserve winners will be announced as well. Additionally, local legends, surfers, ambassadors and coalition members will share memorable Ride of the Reserve stories. Free (RSVP to [email protected]). Friday, April 29, 5-8pm. Seymour Marine Discovery Center, 100 McAllister Way, Santa Cruz. 831-426-6169.

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY Along with the various food trucks, including Holopono, Pana and Aunt LaLi’s, the Scotts Valley Educational Foundation’s beer and wine garden will raise funds for Scotts Valley public schools. The Paperback Ryders’ take on Beatles’ tunes—“Dr. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band,” “Octopus’ Garden Salad” and “Norwegian Wood Oven Pizza”—is appropriate live music for a food event. Free. Friday, April 29, 5-8pm. Skypark, 361 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley. foodtrucksagogo.com.