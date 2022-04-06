.Things To Do in Santa Cruz: April 6-12

ARTS AND MUSIC

MIDNIGHT NORTH WITH LAURA T. LEWIS Ten stories told through song, aka There’s Always a Story, marks the Americana-roots outfit’s musical version of a “reflective narrative.” Fronted by Graham Lesh, Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh’s son, Midnight North is embedded with the spirit of the Dead, whether they renounce or embrace it. Newcomer Laura T. Lewis describes music as, “My therapy in hard times, my release in good and the most effective connector to like-minded friends.” $20/$25. Friday, April 8, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

CIRCLES AROUND THE SUN AND MIKAELA DAVIS The Los Angeles instrumental outfit Circles Around the Sun describes their new album as “A cosmic disco of the body and the soul, still anchored in the groove, but ascending to the stars. Since their last LP, Circles has undergone a transformation internally. It’s a tale of life, death and rebirth, of love and loss, of shedded skin and new beginnings. But let’s start with the new album, shall we?” Singer-songwriter Mikaela Davis says of her latest, “This record is kind of about writing a record.” $28/$33 plus fees. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. Friday, April 8, 8pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. riotheatre.com.

BOB MOULD Most often, Bob Mould tours with bassist Jason Narducy and drummer Jon Wurster, but when the Husker Du frontman performs the Santa Cruz Mountains, he’ll be playing a solo-electric show, which he says allows him to pull from his vast back catalog more freely (See March 30 story). $30 plus fees. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. Saturday, April 9, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 CA-9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com.

SIN SISTERS BURLESQUE DRAG NIGHT It’s simple: Sin Sisters Burlesque is a female-owned, produced and operated show delivered by internationally renowned and award-winning performers. $20-40. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required. Saturday, April 9, 8:30pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

MICHAEL GAITHER AND HIS NEW BEST FRIENDS AT EL VAQUERO WINERY Michael and His New Best Friends returns to the winery for an afternoon featuring their usual mix of originals and covers—Americana with a local flavor and story-songs with a backbeat. Enjoy the music, El Vaquero Winery’s tasty Santa Cruz Mountains’ wines and food from Cuevas Express. Sunday, April 10, 2-5pm. El Vaquero Winery, 2901 Freedom Blvd., Watsonville. bit.ly/evwevents.

COMMUNITY

BOOKSHOP SANTA CRUZ PRESENTS: REYNA GRANDE Reyna Grande will talk with Sylvanna Falcon and Micah Perks about her forthcoming novel, A Ballad of Love and Glory. $7-37. Thursday, April 7, 7pm. UCSC Cowell Ranch Hay Barn, Ranch View Road, Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com.

WATSONVILLE IS IN THE HEART: DIGITAL ARCHIVE LAUNCH AND COMMUNITY TALK STORY Celebrate the launch of the “Watsonville is in the Heart Digital Archive,” featuring oral history recordings, original documents and family artifacts that capture the history of Filipino life and labor in California’s Pajaro Valley. The launch will also feature “Women of the Pajaro Valley,” highlighting Juanita Sulay Wilson, Eva Alminiana Monroe and Antoinette DeOcampo Lechtenberg. Free with registration. Saturday, April 9, 7-10pm. Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History, 705 Front St., Santa Cruz. thi.ucsc.edu/events.

GROUPS

GANJA YOGA SANTA CRUZ Cannabis, yoga and community come together to relax and elevate your soul. Javi’s classes blend slow vinyasa flow, chill vibes, grounded spirituality and a touch of Latino spice. All levels welcome, weed welcome (vapes only), masks optional. Free (first class). Thursday, April 7, 6pm. Green Magic Yoga, 738 Chestnut St., Santa Cruz. greenmagicyoga.com/ganja-yoga-santa-cruz.

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday on Zoom. Free. Registration required. Monday, April 11, 12:30pm. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

WEST CLIFF OUTDOOR MARKET 2022 An outdoor market with artisans, food trucks and sweeping ocean views? Yes, please. In addition, tokens are given away every hour to random shoppers to be used towards any purchase. Free. Saturday, April 9, 10am-6pm. Lighthouse Point, 700 West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. brotherspromotions.com.

GRAY WHALE COVE TRAIL WALK There’s nothing like a 2-mile coastal hike to kick off the day. See evidence in the landscape of the Ocean Shore Railroad and bunkers left over from the World War II era. Also, there may be whales out and about. After all, it is the “Gray Whale Cove Trail.” Free with registration. Saturday, April 9, 10am-noon. Butano State Park, 1500 Cloverdale Road, Scotts Valley. santacruzstateparks.as.me.