.Things To Do in Santa Cruz: June 15-21

ARTS AND MUSIC

XTRA LARGE Free live music returns to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk! The series starts with Santa Cruz County’s favorite Extra Large, a sextet that invites listeners to shake their booties. “It’s our goal to make you whole by doing what we do with the unadulterated soul,” sings frontman Russ Leal. The self-proclaimed “fiesta facilitators” deliver an extra-large serving of funk, Latin, reggae and classic rock—originals and covers—rolled into an extra-large musical burrito. All Boardwalk shows are on the Colonnade Stage, located on the beachside of Neptune’s Kingdom—the dance area is in front of the stage. Free. Thursday, June 16, 8:30pm. The Colonnade at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. beachboardwalk.com.

JENNY TOLMAN Chaminade’s second “Nashville Nights” concert, in the courtyard overlooking Monterey Bay, Jenny Tolman. “There have always been multiple sides to me,” the singer-songwriter says. “I like to make people laugh, have a good time and be entertaining. But then, I also love to use that personality to get people engaged in listening to the deep stuff.” From humorous to tragic, the country musician has become known for weaving personal stories—highly personal—into her music. It might be a bumpy ride, but it’s always engaging. $25-30. Friday, June 17, 8pm. Chaminade Resort & Spa, 1 Chaminade Lane, Santa Cruz. chaminade.com.

‘THE GOONIES’ There’s nothing like the crashing waves of the Pacific to accompany an outdoor viewing of one of the most seminal cinematic experiences of the ’80s for millions of 40-year-olds. A few pieces of Goonies trivia: Richard Donner’s 1985 flick was shot almost entirely in sequence over five months; the pirate ship was completely real—the shots were all filmed inside the 105-foot-long boat; in the novelization of the movie, Chunk’s parents do “adopt” Sloth, going so far as to throw him a Bar Mitzvah; and in 2017, the film was selected to go into the National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.” Free. Friday, June 17, 9m. The Colonnade at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. beachboardwalk.com.

WHITE ALBUM ENSEMBLE: RUBBER REVOLVER The White Album Ensemble has been a Beatles phenomenon on the west coast for nearly two decades and continues to expand while keeping their motto intact: “We do the music the Beatles never did live!” The pair of “Rubber Revolver” shows—Rubber Soul, Revolver and singles of the era—will feature special guest James Durbin (of American Idol fame), former members of the Doobie Brothers, the Little River Band, the Tubes and Snail. There’s more: Mind Over Matter Horns and the WAE String Quartet will also be on hand, ensuring a Fab Four wall of sound. (Read story). $30/$45. Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18, 8pm. Rio Theatre, 205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. riotheatre.com.

LIFE: A JOURNEY THROUGH TIME – THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF FRANS LANTING AND THE MUSIC OF PHILIP GLASS The concepts and imagery of distinguished photographer Frans Lanting and the hypnotizing compositions of renowned minimalist maestro Philip Glass will be showcased in the LIFE Symphony, a multimedia orchestral production that “celebrates the splendor of life on Earth.” LIFE interprets the history of nature’s existence on the planet in seven movements, from its earliest beginnings to the present. The unique and unforgettable presentation combines visual and performing arts with earth sciences. (Read story). $47-$121 plus fees. Saturday, June 18, 7:30pm. Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. santacruzsymphony.org.

ESPERANZA DEL VALLE 40TH ANNIVERSARY Celebrate music and dance con todo nuestro amor y pasión! Mexican Folklórico Dance Company of Santa Cruz County will honor the work of master teachers of Mexico and showcase signature dance regions, including Veracruz, Jalisco and Nayarit. The show will also include the original choreodrama, Los Dos Hermanos, and music by Cuatro Con Tres. $16; $13/seniors; $10/students; $8/children. Saturday, June 18, 8pm and Sunday, June 19, 3pm. Henry J. Mello Center, 250 East Beach St., Watsonville. esperanzadelvalle40.event brite.com.

ROBERT EARL KEEN After four decades on the road, the legendary Texas singer-songwriter is making a final curtain call. 2022 Keen’s last tour, dubbed “I’m Comin’ Home: 41 Years on the Road,” says it all. “I’ve been blessed with a lifetime of brilliant, talented, colorful, electrical, magical folks throughout my life,” Keen said in a message he posted online. “This chorus of joy, this parade of passion, this bullrush of creativity, this colony of kindness and generosity are foremost in my thoughts today. It’s with a mysterious concoction of joy and sadness that I want to tell you that as of September 4, 2022, I will no longer tour or perform publicly.” $68.25 plus fees. Monday, June 20, 8pm. Rio Theatre, 205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. folkyeah.com.

HOT CLUB OF SAN FRANCISCO Hot Club takes listeners away to Paris jazz clubs of the 1930s. The longtime ensemble is a tribute to the music of Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli’s Quintette du Hot Club de France. Under the leadership of frontman guitarist Paul Mehling, the San Francisco outfit delivers a fresh and innovative spin on classic arrangements. $36.75/$42; $21/students. Monday, June 20, 7pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

MARY GAUTHIER WITH JAIMEE HARRIS Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter/author Mary Gauthier’s title track on her recently released Dark Enough to See the Stars is about mourning the loss of mentors John Prine, Nanci Griffith and David Olney. Meanwhile, the other tunes on the record are jubilant and bright, a celebration of new love and inner happiness. In 2021, Gauthier released her first book, Saved by A Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting—Rolling Stone included it in its “Best Music Books of 2021.” $22 plus fees. Tuesday, June 21, 8pm. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. feltonmusichall.com.

DAVE ALVIN AND JIMMIE DALE GILMORE WITH THE GUILTY ONES PLUS DEAD ROCK WEST Legends Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore are touring the country, swapping songs, telling stories and sharing their life experiences. Gilmore, twice named “Country Artist of the Year” by Rolling Stone, and Alvin, one of the founding members of the late ’70s Los Angeles punk group the Blasters, might have initially come from different musical worlds professionally. Still, their musical roots, founded in old-timey blues and folk, align. The pair’s spontaneous setlists move all over the genre wheel, from Merle Haggard’s outlaw country to Sam Cooke’s early soul (Read cover story). $30/$35. Tuesday, June 21, 8pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. (The artist requests attendees show proof of vaccination). moesalley.com.

COMMUNITY

CAPITOLA FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY “Music, beer, friends and food—how can it be better?” Event host UNION serves up a tasty fusion of Asian and Mexican cuisines and is joining all the other amazing Santa Cruz food trucks, adding even more variety to the plethora of choices already available. Free. Friday, June 17, 4:30-7:30pm. Monterey Avenue Park, 688 Monterey Ave., Capitola.

EL MERCADO FARMERS MARKET The weekly farmers market aims to decrease food insecurity and improve access to health resources for Pajaro Valley families. The goal is to make shopping as easy as possible and offer healthy choices to everyone. Free. Tuesday, June 21, 2-6pm. Pinto Lake City Park, 451 Green Valley Road, Watsonville. pvhealthtrust.org/el-mercado.

GROUPS

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday on Zoom. Free. Registration required. Monday, June 20, 12:30pm. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

SATURDAYS IN THE SOIL Playing in the dirt never gets old—neither does learning about local ecology, native plants and sustainable gardening. It’s all about coming together as a community to steward Tyrrell Park through Santa Cruz’s Adopt-A-Park program. Free. Saturday, June 18, 10am-noon. Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History, 1305 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. Email [email protected] to RSVP.

FOR FISH AND FLOWERS Help restore the native habitat in Arana Gulch by removing invasive plants. In partnership with AmeriCorps, the California Conservation Corps Watershed Stewards Program is dedicated to improving watershed health by actively engaging in restoration science, civic service and community education while empowering the next generation of environmental stewards. Free. Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19, 8:30am-1pm. Arana Gulch Trail, Agnes Street entrance, Santa Cruz. RSVP tinyurl.com/5m39r6x7.