.Things to Do in Santa Cruz: June 22-28

ARTS AND MUSIC

REBIRTH BRASS BAND RBB is a New Orleans institution—a fusion of second-line marching band music, funk, jazz, soul and hip-hop whose shows are more like parties than concerts. It all began at Joseph S. Clark Senior High School in Treme’s Lower Ninth Ward in 1983 when tuba player Phil Frazier and his brother, bass drummer Keith Frazier and trumpeter Kermit Ruffins got together. A longstanding residency at the Maple Leaf Bar on Oak Street led to bootleg recordings that eventually spread throughout the country and beyond. The outfit has landed on jazz and blues charts, guested on albums by Trombone Shorty, Robbie Robertson, John Fogerty and others, and several Grammy nods and a Grammy Award. $25/$30. Wednesday, June 22, 8pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

SANG MATIZ The California Arts Council Endowment for the Arts and the San Francisco Arts Commission for Cultural Equity awarded the band a grant to produce their 2013 debut, Ship It! The Afro-Latin funk septet is a melting pot of musical influences fueled by accented melodies and flamenco fingerpicking. The group opened for Buena Vista Social Club Orchestra during their “Adios Tour” and shared the stage with the popular Los Angeles group Ozomatli. Sang Matiz’s fourth record is currently in the works. All Boardwalk shows are on the Colonnade Stage, located on the beachside of Neptune’s Kingdom—the dance area is in front of the stage. Free. Thursday, June 23, 8:30pm. The Colonnade at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. beachboardwalk.com.

BOOKSHOP SANTA CRUZ PRESENTS: NINA LACOUR Nina Lacour’s new novel Yerba Buena is a love story “for our time and a propulsive journey through the lives of two women trying to find somewhere, or someone, to call home.” Lacour is the Michael L. Printz award-winning and nationally bestselling author of Watch Over Me, We Are Okay, Hold Still and Everything Leads to You. She teaches for Hamline University’s MFA in Writing for Children and Young Adults program. Free (with registration). Thursday, June 23, 7pm. Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave.,Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com/nina-lacour.

RJD2 WITH DJ MONK EARL RJD2’s 2002 debut is considered a gamechanger. Dead Ringer is more than an electronica album recorded by a DJ well-versed in record production; it’s an atmospheric odyssey that showcases a comprehensive knowledge of the underground hip-hop scene and jazz. RJD2’s 2020 release, The Fun Ones, features longtime collaborators Aceyalone, Coleman, STS, and Khari Mateen, as the shape-shifting Eugene, Oregon native delves deep into 1970s funk (the Meters and Black Cesar Soundtrack–era James Brown). RJ adds a mixtape-esque flow to the overall sound just because he can. $22/$25. Friday, June 24, 9pm. The Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. catalystclub.com.

CARLA MORRISON WITH IRENE DIAZ Mexican singer-songwriter Carla Morrison is internationally revered: She has multiple platinum records, over 3.2 billion streams and has sold out stadiums. Writing about her mental health struggles has struck a chord with her expanding fanbase after taking a six-year break from performing live. Morrison’s music breaks through language barriers: Though most of her songs are sung in Spanish, they touch listeners no matter what language they speak. Her performance marks the debut of the UCSC Quarry Amphitheater’s partnership with Noise Pop Industries. Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Irene Diaz opens. (Read more). $44.50/$50; $34.50/students plus fees. Friday, June 24, 7pm. Quarry Amphitheater at UC Santa Cruz, 1156 High St., Santa Cruz. quarry.ucsc.edu.

‘GREASE’ Jim Jacobs’ and Warren Casey’s adored musical follows a group of teens in the late 1950s who are steering high school’s peer pressure and crushes as they discover who they are. The lighthearted romp back in time, when hotrods and ducktail hairdos were king, brought the world unforgettable singalongs, including “Summer Nights,” Greased Lightnin’ and “You’re the One That I Want.” It also showcases the soundtrack of the generation: the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis. $25-60. Friday, June 24, Saturday, June 25, 7:30pm and Sunday, June 26, 2pm (runs through Saturday, July 10). Cabrillo Crocker Theater, 6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos. cabrillostage.universitytickets.com.

‘MISTER CANDID CAMERA’ Candid Camera—one of the earliest known examples of reality television—began as a radio series, “Candid Microphone,” 75 years ago. Concocted by Allen Funt, the concept is simple: Manufacture silly scenarios, toss regular people in, unknowingly, and record all the reactions. A year later, the radio show moved to television; the rest is history. Candid Camera is still the only entertainment show in TV history to have produced new episodes in eight different decades. Funt’s son, Peter’s documentary coincides with the show’s 75th anniversary. A Q&A with Peter follows the screening. $19. Saturday, June 25, 7pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. riotheatre.com.



CARMEN LYNCH “It’s hard to date someone with a child when you don’t have one,” Carmen Lynch begins. “It creates this imbalance in the relationship because my boyfriend always has to take care of his son. So, I said, ‘Why don’t we get a dog? So, you can have your kid—and I’ll have a dog. And he’s like, ‘I don’t want a dog, so I was like, ‘Then get rid of your son.’” Lynch is known for her sober tone—no subject is off-limits—and her sluggish delivery. Check out her “insincere gratitude for Donald Trump’s presidency” bit. Lynch is a regular on just about every late-night show. $25/$30. Saturday, June 25, 7:30pm. Kuumbwa Jazz, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. kuumbwajazz.org.

RICK ESTRIN & THE NIGHTCATS Winner of the 2018 Blues Music Award for “Band of the Year” is one of many accolades Rick Estrin & the Nightcats have racked up throughout the years. The frontman wields a harmonica with effortless prowess. Estrin’s voice also is coated in a genuinely soulful gloss. And the Nightcats take the operation to the next level with guitarist Kid Andersen, organist Lorenzo Farrell and drummer Derrick “D’Mar” Martin. $15/$20.Sunday, June 26, 4pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

COMMUNITY

BAILA Y BRUNCH All proceeds support bringing free bilingual “Positive Discipline” programs to communities across Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties. So, bid a lot on all the silent auction items. In addition to a tasty brunch buffet, enjoy guided dance instruction (experience not required). Free. Saturday, June 24, 11am-2pm. 451 Green Valley Road, Watsonville. [email protected]

SUMMER KICK-OFF FESTIVAL In addition to live animals, courtesy of Wildlife Education & Rehabilitation Center, there will be an assortment of nature crafts, science activities and other fun-filled learning opportunities. There will also be live music from Andy Z and various food trucks. Free. Saturday, June 25, 11am-3pm. Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History, 1305 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz. santacruzmuseum.org.

A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR UKRAINE Ukrainian pianist Stanislav Khristenko will perform Chopin’s “Four Ballades” and pieces by Ukrainian composers Boris Lyatoshinsky and Valentin Silverstrov. “Mr. Khristenko plays with thoughtful lucidity and restraint,” the New York Times wrote. Proceeds go to Nova Ukraine, a nonprofit providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians. $100. Sunday, June 26, 4pm. Peace United Church of Christ, 900 High St., Santa Cruz. distinguishedartists.org.

GROUPS

WOMENCARE ARM-IN-ARM This cancer support group is for women with advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancer. Meets every Monday on Zoom. Free. Registration required. Monday, June 27, 12:30pm. 831-457-2273. womencaresantacruz.org.

OUTDOORS

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY The popular community gathering celebrates seven years of delicious food served by some of the best local food trucks. There will be live music and the “very popular” beer and wine garden. Leashed canine pals are welcome. Free. Friday, June 24, 5pm. Skypark, 361 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley. foodtrucksagogo.com.

SANTA CRUZ SANDHILLS TOUR Experience Santa Cruz’s most sensitive ecosystem, the sandhills, during a two-mile guided walk. Learn about the habitat’s formation and the unique plants and animals that have adapted specifically to the area. Meet at the campground amphitheater off Graham Hill Road and journey through a breathtaking setting in the mountains. Free ($10/daily use parking fee). Sunday, June 26, 9-11am. Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, 101 North Big Trees Park Road, Felton. thatsmypark.org.