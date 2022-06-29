.Things to Do in Santa Cruz: June 29-July 5

ARTS AND MUSIC

‘BIG WAVE GUARDIANS’ Hawaii’s North Shore is considered one of the world’s most dangerous 7-mile stretches of beach—the massive swells equate to life-and-death rescues. Known as Hawaii’s “big wave guardians,” these “first responders of the sea” simultaneously have the “the best job in the world” and the most hazardous. As surfers push the limits and crowds increase, a group of “heroes have reinvented water safety on a parallel track to the rising dangers.” The “Guardians” are caught up in a world of addictive adrenaline and intrinsic peril. “Surfing’s elite watermen risk their lives to save their friends while challenging a realm beyond.” $20. Wednesday, June 29, 7pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. riotheatre.com.

THE DEADLIES The mashup of Dick Dale, Dwight Yoakam and the Dickies equates to the Deadlies’ original cornucopia of California surf-punk-honky tonk. The group recently toured with Lisa Marie Presley and the Mavericks and has opened for Blue Oyster Cult, the B-52s and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. The outfit is the house band at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo. All Boardwalk shows are on the Colonnade Stage, located on the beachside of Neptune’s Kingdom—the dance area is in front of the stage. Free. Thursday, June 30, 8:30pm. The Colonnade at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. beachboardwalk.com. (Free Movie at the Beach features Sing 2 on Friday, July 1, 9pm).

TODD ALBRIGHT WITH KEVIN CARDUCCI Detroit 12-string guitar slinger Todd Albright is a historian and a country-blues musician. His knowledge of early (circa 1880-1939) blues tradition informs his originally-penned music while keeping the spirits of Leadbelly, Blind Willie McTell, George Carter and Blind Lemon Jefferson alive and relevant. Albright’s work carries on the illustrious tradition of the American roots music as told by the Black musicians who created it. Meanwhile, former Easy Leaves picker Kevin Carducci is a self-proclaimed “Spaghetti and Western Songwrangler.” $12. Friday, July 1, 8pm. The Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. thecrepeplace.com.

WATSONVILLE: MUSIC IN THE PLAZA After two years, Watsonville Parks and Community Services Department has brought the summer concert series back, and there’s something for everyone. The “Tribute to Selena” with Alexxa Sings and Grupo Impacto, who deliver many of the late-great singer’s most beloved tunes, including “I’m Getting Used to You” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” Free. Friday, July 1, 6-8pm. Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main St., Watsonville. cityofwatsonville.org.

MARIO Y SU TIMBEKO WITH LA FAMILIA DE LA CALLE Formed by Cuban drummer and composer Mario Salomón, TimbeKO features Carlos Caro (congas and percussion), Pedro Pastrana (bass and cuatro), Erick Peralta (keys), Jason Moen (piano), Christelle Durandy (vocals) and Juan Luis Perez (singer-songwriter). The tight group comprises multitalented, world music scholars whose shows take audiences on a journey through a hundred years of Cuban music. Openers, Santa Cruz’s La Familia De La Calle, delivers a melting pot of jazz, salsa, reggae, cumbia, merengue and everything else that adds up to groove-happy music. $18/$23. Friday, July 1, 9pm. Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. moesalley.com.

BILL KIRCHEN BAND Austin de Lone, Buffalo Bruce Barlow, Paul Revelli and Peter Siegel, back Bill Kirchen, aka the “Titan of the Telecaster,” during a special matinee show. As co-founder of the Americana band Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen, Kirchen’s trademark Telecaster riffs propelled their tune “Hot Rod Lincoln” to a Top 10 hit in 1972. “A devastating culmination of the elegant and the funky,” renowned British singer-songwriter and producer Nick Lowe said of the rocker. “A sensational musician with enormous depth.” Johnny Cash was also a fan. $30. Sunday, July 3, 1pm. Michael’s on Main, 2591 Main St. Soquel. michaelsonmain.info.

COMMUNITY

LIVE OAK YOUTH ACTION NETWORK POP-UP It’s all about connecting youth to youth organizations and local leaders through games, fun activities, raffles, live music and delicious food. Interactive tables will focus on youth resources, programs and leadership opportunities. The Santa Cruz County Youth Action Network and United Way of Santa Cruz County are “popping up” to offer the community a new and meaningful way to bring together youth, community members and youth-serving organizations. Free. Wednesday, June 29, 3pm. Shoreline Middle School, 855 17th Ave., Santa Cruz. unitedwaysc.org/yan_popups.

FAE MASQUERADE BALL Embrace your inner Fae (where fairies, mermaids and unicorns exist). Leave the real world behind for this day and embrace all things magical. It’s more than just fairies—Greenman, werewolves, wizards, pixies, trolls, fauns, Valkyrie and other figments of the imagination. The celebration brings them all out of hiding. Dust off those fairy wings and polish your horns; it’s time to revel in fantasy with live music, tasty food, a costume contest and a “Stag Hunt.” $30/$35. Friday, July 1, 7pm-1am. Brookdale Lodge, 11570 Hwy. 9, Brookdale. btrevents.com.

SCOTTS VALLEY INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION The Kid’s Zone will feature a climbing wall, air jumper, giant inflatable slide, inflatable obstacle course, large inflatable jumper, carnival games, face painting, toys and more. Proceeds benefit the Scotts Valley Education Foundation, SVHS Parent Club, Kiwanis Club and local Boy Scouts. (Barbecue proceeds also go to various local youth organizations). There will also be live music, courtesy of the Joint Chiefs and The Lost Boys featuring James Durbin. The day’s festivities culminate in a fireworks display at 9:15pm. $13 plus fees; free/children 5 and under. Sunday, July 3, 3pm. Skypark, 361 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley. scottsvalley.org.

‘WORLD’S SHORTEST PARADE’ Don’t let the name fool you. The parade route may only be a half-mile long, but it lasts about two hours and attracts thousands. Following the parade, the “Party in the Park” ($5 donation appreciated) in the Aptos Village Park will include games, food trucks, craft vendors, beer and the music of the Lost Boys featuring James Durbin, performing at the Aptos Community Center (100 Aptos Creek Road). Free. Monday, July 4, 10am. Intersection of State Park Drive and Soquel Drive to the Trout Glunch and Soquel Drive intersection, Aptos. aptoschamber.com.

SPIRIT OF WATSONVILLE 4TH OF JULY PARADE Car clubs, tractors, fire engines, antique cars, local nonprofits, equestrian units, the Watsonville Band and several additional participants will be parading down Main Street. Arrive early to get a good spot—thousands of spectators are expected. Free. Monday, July 4, noon. Begins at St. Patrick’s Church, 721 Main St. and ends at First Street, Watsonville. cityofwatsonville.org.

GROUPS

FAMILY SANGHA MONTHLY MEDITATION Parents will meet in the main room for about 40 minutes of silent meditation, followed by 10-15 minutes of discussion about life and mindful parenting. Kids will play and explore mindfulness through games and stories in a separate volunteer-led room. Help create a family meditation cooperative community. All ages of children are welcome. Free (donations accepted). July 3, 10:30am-noon. Insight, 740 Front St., Ste. 240, Santa Cruz. facebook.com/scfamilysangha.

THE HIVE POETRY COLLECTIVE POETRY READING SERIES In-person bi-monthly readings are back with locally and nationally renowned poets. Hive Collective member Dion O’Reilly kicks off the reboot of the live readings. Her debut book, Ghost Dogs, was shortlisted for several accolades, including the Catamaran Prize. O’Reilly’s work appears in the Missouri Review, The New Ohio Review and The Slowdown. Her second book, Sadness of the Apex Predator, will be published in 2024. O’Reilly facilitates workshops with poets from all over the U.S. and hosts a poetry podcast at the Hive. Free (registration required). Tuesday, July 5, 7pm. Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. bookshopsantacruz.com.

OUTDOORS

GREAT TRAIN ROBBERIES Witness 75-minute reenactments of shootouts between prominent law enforcement officers and infamous desperados of the 1880s aboard the Redwood Forest Train as it chugs up Bear Mountain. Caution for all those sensitive to loud noises. $44.95; $29.95/children 2-12. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 2-4, 10am-5pm. Roaring Camp Railroads, 5401 Graham Hill Road, Felton. roaringcamp.com.

SANTA CRUZ SANDHILLS TOUR Experience Santa Cruz’s most sensitive ecosystem, the sandhills, during a two-mile guided walk. Learn about the habitat’s formation and the unique plants and animals adapted to the area. Meet at the campground amphitheater off Graham Hill Road and journey through a breathtaking setting in the mountains. Free ($10/daily use parking fee). Sunday, July 3, 9-11am. Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, 101 North Big Trees Park Road, Felton. thatsmypark.org.