.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 11/14

FOLK

CRYS MATTHEWS

Social justice warrior—it sounded like a good thing to aspire to. A Dungeons & Dragons–type warrior, perhaps? Instead, picture Crys Matthew holding a guitar, wielding it as Woody Guthrie once did as his own “machine that kills fascists.” Her mission statement would be hard to fit on a guitar, but it’s perfect: “To amplify the voices of the unheard, to shed light on the unseen and to be a steadfast reminder that hope and love are the truest pathways to equity and justice.” Seems like a whole lot of what we need right now. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 7pm, Ugly Mug, 4640 Soquel Dr., Soquel. $20/adv, $23/door. 477-1341.

WILL WOOD

Known as a pianist and singer whose instrumental arsenal includes ukulele and kazoo, reclusive artist Will Wood makes music described as “dark cabaret” and indie folk. His onstage presentation belies his allegedly retiring reputation; it’s a high-energy set incorporating monologues and stand-up comedy. Wood has released eight albums, including live collections, a soundtrack album and a remix. The latter of those, The New Normal! (The Normal Album 2024 Edit) further blurs genre identification with doo-wop, disco, ska and jazz. Shayfer James opens. BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. $65. 704-7113.

AMERICANA

TYLER HILTON

Hearing an actor is touring on a singing career comes with the caveat that people are showing up for the celebrity, not the music. With Tyler Hilton, no asterisks are needed as the award-winning actor first started out as a musician. Hailing from a musical family, Hilton got his first big break at 15 when he called into a radio station for a ticket contest. His character, wit and talent impressed the hosts so much that they invited him back. Those appearances tugged at the ears of Warner Records, which signed him. Since then, he’s portrayed Elvis in the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, got two of his songs on the film’s Grammy-winning soundtrack, and landed a role on One Tree Hill. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $30/adv, $35/door. 479-1854.

SKA

MAD CADDIES

Anyone who says nothing good ever came from Solvang has never heard of the Mad Caddies. The group was a pillar in the ’90s third-wave ska revival movement. Twenty-nine years later, the guys are still seven musicians deep, playing the upbeat dance punk they know and we love. Earlier this year, they released Arrows Room 117, their first full album in 10 years. Pickin’ it up with the Mad Caddies are Canadian punks Belvedere and fellow reggae punk fiends Authority Zero. Do some stretches, bust out the fancy dancing clogs and get ready for a night of ska. Reliving the glory days! MW

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $36. 713-5492.

FRIDAY 11/15

STORYTELLING

JOHN BEAR

Malaysian reggae and ska musician John Bear, founder of the charismatic indie 10-piece Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang, is bringing some of the group’s buoyant sounds to Santa Cruz, and what a rare treat it is. Bear, a storyteller at heart, sings and pens together stories for the acclaimed reggae and ska fusion band and writes for mainstream artists across the musical spectrum. Often writing introspective lyrics relaying his views on culture and reflecting on “oneness and society as a whole,” the artist continues to keep the craft of storytelling alive through his dynamic, joyful collaborative works and solo projects. MELISA YURIAR

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $12. 429-6994.

SATURDAY 11/16

JAZZ

NATHAN CLEVENGER GROUP

Oakland composer and multi-instrumentalist Nathan Clevenger and his group of artists are gearing up for an evening of interesting experimental sounds and thoughtful vibrations. From sparse syncopations created with a single snare drum and cymbal to abrasive, textural friction created with found objects, these improvisational artists are experts within a unique genre of music. San Francisco-based percussionist Kevin Corcoran will join Clevenger alongside openers Rodrigo Barriga (a Santa Cruz-based Mexican sound artist) and Leshy. MY

INFO: 5pm, SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $10. 426-5242.

SUNDAY 11/17

FOLK

MALENA CADIZ

On her third and most recent release, Hellbent and Moonbound, Malena Cadiz creates songs that lyrically and musically possess a cinematic quality. Her musical stories introduce us to characters brimming with depth and vulnerability. She soundtracks these vignettes beautifully with an emotive, wide-ranged voice and sparkly guitar; think Mazzy Star but more down to earth, hands feeling the dirt. Unsurprisingly, The CW, Netflix and ABC have used her music in soundtracks for Nancy Drew, Lucifer and Rebel. She’s joined by Leann Skoda, whose harmonies and guitar have made her a favorite of Miley Cyrus and other A-listers. KLJ

INFO: 8pm, Lille Aeske Arthouse, 13160 Highway 9, Boulder Creek, $25/adv, $30/door. 703-4183.

MONDAY 11/18

GOSPEL

SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK

Last year, Sweet Honey in the Rock celebrated their 50th anniversary. The group isn’t bound by genres, pulling from folk, jazz and hip hop to create their energizing performance. The women in this unique group also use American Sign Language to expand the reach of their message. The members are activists who use music to sing about various issues faced today, mixed with an optimistic view of the future. The incredible vocal ranges of the members mesmerize audiences with a dynamic experience and envelop them in the meaning of the songs. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7:30pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $58. 423-8209.

WEDNESDAY 11/20

EXPERIMENTAL

MARY LATTIMORE

The harp (not the blues harp, aka harmonica) is a relatively uncommon instrument in performance. Outside of classical music, the harp is often relegated to studio work, where its crystalline and subtle tones enhance recording sessions. Mary Lattimore defies such restraints. While the Asheville-born musician is indeed the product of classical training, she has applied her artistry in the edgier regions of the indie rock world. Lattimore has five solo albums to her credit; 2023’s Goodbye, Hotel Arkada is her latest, and it features an eclectic roster of guests, including members of the Cure and Slowdive. Walt McClements opens. BK

INFO: 7:30pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $34/adv, $37/door. 427-2227.