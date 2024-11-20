.Things to do in Santa Cruz

THURSDAY 11/21

INDIE

TREVOR HALL

Raised in coastal South Carolina, Trevor Hall recorded his first album, 2004’s Lace Up Your Shoes when he was only 16. Soon after, he signed with Geffen Records, where he recorded an EP and an album which went unreleased. Eventually, the singer-songwriter landed at the folk label Vanguard Records, and in recent years, Hall has returned to the world of independent releases. Hall’s work expresses the spirituality, philosophies and musical textures of the Far East. His most recent album is a live set, 2024’s Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between (Live From The Barn). BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. $69. 704-7113

FRIDAY 11/22

ROCK

HUSBANDS

The Oklahoma City foursome known as Husbands mix indie, garage, surf, power pop and rock into a gripping, atmospheric, guitar-driven stew and are slowly but steadily building a devoted following with their attention-demanding appearances on both the mainstage and side stage at several music fests, like Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. Their current trek has them reaching the West Coast for a show with known chaos-bringer Worn-Tin, who’s slated to warm the crowd up. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 9pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $25. 713-5492.

THEATER

IN SOME DARK VALLEY

After debuting in Los Angeles earlier this summer, In Some Dark Valley: The Testimony of Reverend Brand now takes Center Stage, presented by Jump Rhythm and Actors’ Theatre. Set against a harrowing backdrop of war and poverty, post-Civil War preacher Reverend Brand is a religious pioneering man working through the consequences of unrelenting will. The story, written and performed by Robert Bailey and directed by Billy Siegenfeld, takes place in the Appalachian Mountains on an evening lit only by moonlight and soundtracked with traditional Southern music. Bailey’s performance was awarded a “Best of the Fringe” rating at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. MELISA YURIAR

INFO: 8pm, Center Stage Theatre, 1001 Center St., Santa Cruz. $35. 431-8666.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Be our guest! Enjoy the fantastical musical Beauty and the Beast, with its drama, love and action. The plot, based on the animated Academy Award-winning movie, follows young Belle as she handles being a little different from the folks of her town and navigates imprisonment in an enchanted castle. True love is in the air, but will the Beast that inhabits the castle and Belle realize it before it is too late? Filled with all the songs from the original movie written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman and new songs written by Menken and Tim Rice, the audience will be enchanted by the thrilling tale. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7pm, Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 298-0001.

SATURDAY 11/23

THEATER

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Countless stagings, revivals and variations on A Christmas Carol have become staples of the holiday season. Whichever way the tale is told—in its original prose, in film and television or on the stage—the novella’s message of selfishness and redemption resonates with successive generations. Santa Cruz Shakespeare’s faithful reading is an adaptation by Artistic Director Charles Pasternak. After preshows on Nov. 23, 24 and 27, A Christmas Carol’s regular season runs Nov. 30 through Dec. 24. BK

INFO: 2pm, Vets Hall, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. $5-$50. 454-0478.

HIP HOP

BROTHER ALI

Growing up in Minneapolis, the reaction of White classmates to his albinism (a lack of melanin in his skin) had the effect of making Brother Ali feel more welcomed and embraced by the Black kids. He started beatboxing at age seven and rapping at eight. Following the conscious, thoughtful example of rappers like Rakim, KRS-One and Public Enemy’s Chuck D, Ali has developed an upbeat but defiant musical style that reflects his unique situation as a White, Muslim, albino rapper. Currently touring with DJ Ant, special guest Dee-1 joins them at the Catalyst. KLJ

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, $32. 713-5492.

SUNDAY 11/24

SKA

THE BAR STOOL PREACHERS

The Bar Stool Preachers set out to record some songs in 2021. That two-and-a-half-week session ended up being their third full-length, Above the Static. The result is a 12-track collection of “21st-century storytelling”—evolved punk and ska songs of love, hope and fury. If the British ska-influenced seven aren’t enough, they’ll be joined by Orange County (home of Third Wave ska) musicians Bite Me Bambi, who have been making and releasing waves of skankin’ singles over the last several years. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 479-1854.

SATIRE

TOM LEHRER TRIBUTE

Famed author Toni Morrison once said, “This is precisely the time when artists go to work—not when everything is fine, but in times of dread. That’s our job!” Right now, the world needs more art—and humor—than ever, and Santa Cruz musicians are showing up. This Sunday, celebrate the social commentary of famed satirical musician Tom Lehrer in a tribute concert directly benefiting music programs in local schools. Singing their favorite covers, local musicians like Christa Taylor, Ralph Anybody, Dylan Music and Mike Parks will season the songs with their own blend of creative spices. Take a break from the dread, share some laughs and invest in the community because we need each other now more than ever. MW

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $29. 427-2227.

MONDAY 11/25

JAZZ

JIMMIE HERROD

Jimmie Herrod’s voice is inimitable, and his style is singular. The acclaimed genre-bending vocalist first came into the national spotlight as a finalist on America’s Got Talent. Since then, he’s performed with the National Symphony Orchestra and several others. The joyous, talented singer-songwriter just sold out Carnegie Hall and has made his way to the humble Kuumbwa; any jazz, cabaret and musical theater-obsessed person will surely enjoy it. MY

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $35/adv, $37/door. 427-2227.