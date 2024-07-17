.Things To Do In Santa Cruz

THURSDAY

FOLK

OPEN ROAD

Open Road is John Palmer and Lucia Comnes, two musicians with years of experience and a longstanding connection to folk music. Palmer and Comnes met while apprenticing in Nashville with the legend Rodney Crowell, and their collaborations have the ring of deep roots South. With clear voices and swift fingerpicking, Open Road creates a sonic landscape evoking their name: windows down, music blasting, nothing but a long stretch of freeway ahead. When folk music is done properly, it makes the listener feel glad to be human, and Open Road’s songs do just that. JESSICA IRISH

INFO: 7pm, Ugly Mug, 4640 Soquel Dr., Soquel. $25/adv, $30/door. 477-1341.

THEATER

WIZARD OF TOYZ

Lego and Barbie and Bratz, oh my! Come along with Kansas resident Dante, his dog Toto and his trusty Barbie doll as they go over the rainbow and down the Lego brick road to make new friends and learn life lessons in this plastic-fantastic take on L. Frank Baum’s timeless classic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. In this latest in a long line of adaptations, Oz is populated by wicked Bratz dolls, GI Joes, Transformers, flying sock monkeys and more of you and your children’s favorites. Toys are for everyone. Runs through July 28. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 7pm, Park Hall, 9400 Mill St., Ben Lomond. $15-$35. 336-2278.

FRIDAY

AMERICANA

Jake Xerxes Fussell PHOTO: Kate Medley

JAKE XERXES FUSSELL

Georgia-born and now hailing from Durham, North Carolina, the singer, guitarist and “folksong interpreter” Jake Xerxes Fussell performs a night of traditional “folk” songs from the American South. Known as much for his intimate knowledge and appreciation of the source material as for his big vocal presence and guitar proficiency, Fussell promises to bring essential American Southern music to life in the here and now. Another talented Georgian pianist and songwriter, Robin Holcomb, opens the show. KLJ

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $22/adv, $27/door. 704-7113.

TALK/LECTURE

IT CAN’T HAPPEN HERE—AGAIN

When a country is in peril, events that include readings, activism and community building become more crucial than ever. Based on Sinclair Lewis’ 1936 novel about the rise of fascism in America, It Can’t Happen Here—Again is just such a night of community action. Scheduled to take place the day after the Republican party nominates its presidential candidate, this event will feature prominent local and national political figures, including US Rep. Jimmy Panetta and Councilmember Martine Watkins. Consider it an invitation to make a mark on an uncertain future looming in November by turning the tides toward hope. JI

INFO: 7pm, Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 423-0900.

SATURDAY

ROCK

SAWYER HILL

Arkansas-bred musician Sawyer Hill promises “sounds you’re familiar with, but with a delivery and composition you haven’t heard before.” He does a fusion of alt, pop and prog rock with a Southern twang and deep, moody tone. After touring with his band through the South in his teens, he started his solo project several years ago with a stream of singles, culminating in releasing his EP, Look At The Time. On the extremely catchy title track, he asks, “’Cause when you say that I’m the only one/did you mean that I’m the closest one around?” ADDIE MAHMASSANI

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $15/adv, $20/door. 713-5492.

FESTIVAL

PURRRRFEST 4

Now in its fourth year (one “R” for each year!) Purrrrfest has become a fun, yearly fundraiser for a good cause. Hosted by local musician Jesse Kenneth Cotu Williams, the event started as a benefit concert for the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter and has evolved and changed over the years to an all-day event. This year, it’ll benefit the Laurie Roberts Bogey Fund by promoting the adoption of black cats, which are at a higher risk of human attack and neglect and are the last to be adopted because of silly superstitions. We don’t deserve animals; the least we can do is try to give them the best existence possible. MAT WEIR

INFO: 4pm, Blue Lagoon, 923 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $20 donation. 423-7117.

TUESDAY

PUNK

BAD COP BAD COP

In 2017, the riot grrrl quartet Bad Cop Bad Cop unleashed a wave of rage in reaction to the election of Donald Trump with their album Warriors. Well, now it’s 2024, and while the upcoming election doesn’t inspire any less rage, the band has moved on from that particular vibe. Signed to Fat Wreck Chords, they released The Ride in June to much fanfare in their current hometown of LA and beyond. Singer and guitarist Jennie Cotterill told Alternative Press, “I think this album is more like a response than a reaction.” The new angle has given the band more power than ever. AM

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz. $15. 429-6994.

ROCK

FARMER’S WIFE

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Farmer’s Wife is an indie-psych trip into a dark fantasy world of horned narrators, bears and revenge. Or at least those are the subjects of their album There’s a Monster, which dives into the world of dark fairytales. Yet, past the grunge exterior, Farmer’s Wife has a pop sensibility captured by Molly Masson’s more-sugary-than-Waffle-House-sweet-tea voice. Combine that with the melodic turmoil of the guitars, drums and bass, and the result is haunting, moody and delightfully angsty. Big ’90s underground vibes here for fans of Sonic Youth, shoegaze and wearing sundresses with combat boots. Joining them are two local bands in the newly flowering Santa Cruz scene, Casino Youth and Grad Nite. MW

INFO: 8:30pm, Vets Hall, 846 Front St., Santa Cruz. $20/adv, $25/door. 454-0478.

WEDNESDAY

WORLD

Ladysmith Black Mambazo PHOTO: Courtesy of Management

LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO

Overwhelming joy and love is the best way to describe the experience of seeing Ladysmith Black Mambazo live. The group has been hailed as the cultural ambassador to the world for South Africa by Nelson Mandela and is considered the most popular group from South Africa. Each performance is filled with such love and charm that it will undoubtedly warm your heart. The group started as a form of peaceful protest against apartheid but continues to perform their vocal harmonies over 50 years later. Their take on gospel and a cappella give the feeling of being in a small church, coming together to learn lessons of peace, love and harmony. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 7:30pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $47.25/adv, $57/door.