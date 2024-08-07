.Things To Do In Santa Cruz

FRIDAY

AUTHOR EVENT

PAUL SCHEER

The award-winning comedian, actor, filmmaker and How Did This Get Made podcast host Paul Scheer was apparently unsatisfied with his long list of honorifics and has now added author to his many credits. He’s coming to town to read from, discuss and sign copies of his new book, a touching and funny memoir-in-essays collection titled Joyful Recollections of Trauma. Anyone into that whole ‘excelling-in-many-different-mediums’ kind of thing can register for this free event to meet the author (filmmaker, comedian, actor, podcast host, ad infinitum) and buy a copy for him to scribble his name on. KEITH LOWELL JENSEN

INFO: 7pm, Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 423-0900.

FOLK

‘ RUPERT WAITES | PHOTO: JOHN MAZLISH

RUPERT WATES & PATTI MAXINE

Rupert Wates is an English songwriter with an Americana sound, but that’s not such a juxtaposition; plenty of folk classics come from the troubadour ballads of the old country. Wates specializes in fluid fingerpicking and writing songs influenced by Knights of the Round Table stories. He shares the bill with Patti Maxine, a Santa Cruz favorite known as “the Queen of Steel” for her prowess with the lap steel. All flavors of folk and Americana will be on display with these two headlining; both familiar favorites and a little something new. JESSICA IRISH

INFO: 7pm, Ugly Mug, 4640 Soquel Dr., Soquel. $25/adv, $28/door. 477-1341.

T SISTERS

Adding another compelling chapter to the tradition of family musical groups (the Roches, the Everly Brothers, the Cowsills), Oakland’s own T Sisters use the folk idiom as a jumping-off point and expand from there in myriad directions. All three siblings (Chloe on percussion, Erika on guitar and Rachel on banjo and guitar) write and sing original material. In 2019, the trio participated in the State Department-sponsored American Music Abroad program. T Sisters released their debut EP in 2011; they’ve since released a second EP and two albums, and between live dates, are hard at work on a third album. BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. $22/adv, $27/door. 704-7113.

SATURDAY

PSYCHEDELIC

VALLEY WOLF

If the term Latin psychedelic isn’t enough to sell Valley Wolf as a rollicking good time, nothing will be. Valley Wolf’s music blends soul, psych-rock, cumbia and beyond. The Modesto-based band has gained a following due to their live shows, which bring energy and joy right onto the dance floor. The classic “chu-chucu-chu” rhythm of cumbia is the foundation upon which many of their songs build—a rhythm that must’ve been handcrafted in a lab to get people’s hips swaying. Fans of Chicano Batman will love Valley Wolf; in fact, Batman’s own É Arenas is featured on Wolf’s self-titled EP. JI

INFO: 8pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $XXX. 429-6994.

REGGAE

RIZE THE PEOPLE

With summer halfway over, now is the time to pack in as many good times as possible. Thankfully, Rize The People is here to help. Hand curated by reggae artist Nattali Rize, Rize The People is the perfect way to celebrate Santa Cruz’s favorite season. Local irie legends Ancestree and Geoff Weers (from a little group known around here as the Expendables) will represent Santa Cruz, while the Dukes of Roots, an intergenerational band who has backed names like Damian Marley, will make their Santa Cruz debut. Grabbing some tacos outside while DJs King I-Vier and Ay Que Linda hold it down will keep the love going. MAT WEIR

INFO: 7pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $30/adv, $35/door. 479-1854.

SUNDAY

CLASSICAL

PASSAGE

The Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music concludes with Passage-Grand Finale, a symphonic journey featuring works celebrating global sounds from four modern composers: Clarice Assad, Errollyn Wallen, Juan Pablo Contreras and Pierre Jalbert (whose composition Passage, making its West Coast premiere, gives the evening its title). A special drum and dance performance by Dandha Da Hora kicks off the program, with the master dancer and percussionist joined by local dancers and the Cabrillo Festival percussion section. Celebrated violinist Philippe Quint will play Wallen’s Violin Concerto, also making its West Coast premiere, lending still more star power to the evening. KLJ

INFO: 7pm, Civic Auditorium, 147 South River St., Suite 232, Santa Cruz. $20-$82. 426-6966.

MONDAY

JAZZ

JOHN PIZZARELLI TRIO

Jazz/swing guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli is deeply rooted in American musical traditions. One of his earliest breaks was a starring role in Dream, a Broadway show honoring the music of Johnny Mercer. He opened for Frank Sinatra on one of Ol’ Blue Eyes’ last concert tours and cohosts Radio Deluxe with John Pizzarelli with his wife, Jessica Molaskey. An ardent champion of the Great American Songbook, Pizzarelli has released nearly 50 albums as a solo or collaborative artist. His trio (with bassist Mike Karn and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson) is touring to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Pizzarelli’s debut album, I’m Hip (Please Don’t Tell My Father). BK

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar St., Santa Cruz. $58.28/adv, $57.75/door. 427-2227.

TUESDAY

COUNTRY

PAUL CAUTHEN

Tonight is a night to rip each other down, searching for love and forgiveness, a night of intense spiritual expression. Paul Cauthen showcases the power and joy behind truth and love—the gospel he preaches. The smooth baritone and thunderous moments of his songs remind listeners to be thankful to be alive. His religious and, at times, somber rockabilly is a reminder to be humble before God and show compassion for fellow brothers and sisters. Featuring songs from the Have Mercy EP, the crowd can expect to be shaken by the raw emotion and religious discussion Paul Cauthen brings forth. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $37/adv, $42/door. 713-5492.

WEDNESDAY

ROCK

DRUGDEALER PHOTO: Shags Chamberlain

DRUGDEALER

Smooth, easy and carefree—what other way is there to be in the summer? Then again, for LA-based band Drugdealer, that’s the only way to be all year long. Their blend of smooth jazz and ’70s yacht rock is the perfect wave to ride out the day with. Surprisingly, their third album almost didn’t happen when singer and ring leader Michael Collins lost faith in his singing pre-pandemic. Thankfully, some good advice from fellow singer/composer Annette Peacock changed his perspective, and Collins began singing in a higher tone. The result is Drugdealer’s trouble-free sound, perfect for cracking open a cold wine spritzer and letting the good times roll on and on. MW

INFO: 8pm, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $35. 479-1854.