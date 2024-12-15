.Tornado Injures Several in Scotts Valley

By Brad Kava

At least 4-5 people were injured in a what witnesses described as a tornado in downtown Scotts Valley this afternoon, according to fire officials.

Cpt. Dennis Petteys, of the Scotts Valley Fire Protection District said around 15-20 cars were damaged, though he added he couldn’t say if afternoon extreme weather event was technically a tornado or not.

Elie Colby, 14, of Ben Lomond, was studying for finals in Starbucks with her friends when the funnel cloud rolled through.

cleanup intersection after tornado
CLEANUP – A tow truck works to right an SUV as first responders check to see if anyone else was injured. (Drew Penner / Press Banner)

“The door ripped open,” she said. “We didn’t understand what was happening.”

Evelyn Carter, a 14-year-old from Felton—who’d been deep into her biology review—said one of the doors was torn from its hinges.

Three students
STUDY SESSION INTERRUPTED – (L-R) Elie Colby, Braden Ramsey and Evelyn Carter were preparing for finals at Starbucks when the funnel cloud appeared in Scotts Valley. They said it was unclear what was happening.

“They told us to leave,” she said. “We all walked outside and the sun came out—which was weird.”

That’s when they saw the chaos of overturned vehicles and first responders arriving to care for the casualties.

Braden Ramsey, another Felton 14-year-old, said the whole thing was a bit crazy.

“It was just surprising,” he said.

Chris Wakeland, the Scotts Valley McDonald’s store manager on duty at the time, said the incident happened around 1:45pm.

“I saw trees flying through the air…not just little ones,” he said, adding the ground began shaking. “It looked like it was probably circling around our store.”

Wakeland told customers to remain inside. Some held the doors closed.

“I’ve never been in a tornado,” he said. “I never expected one to be happening in Scotts Valley.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Brad Kava
Previous ArticleA Fond Bye-Bye to Bruce Bratton
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Photo of a man outside wearing a hat

A Fond Bye-Bye to Bruce Bratton

Portrait of a man next to an old newspaler

Farewell to Bruce Bratton

Group of cyclists riding on a trail through open space, seen from behind

Two Nonprofits Keep Local Cyclists Rolling Along