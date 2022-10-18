.Venus Pie Trap Delivers Sweet and Savory Bliss

The Rio Del Mar beachfront joint’s crispy, New Haven-style pizza has become a local favorite

By Andrew Steingrube
From top, clockwise: coconut cream pie, pecan maple pie and Mexican hot chocolate pie at Venus Pie Trap. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Sol Lopez first developed a fondness for Rio Del Mar years ago while watching her dad paint Café Rio. She eventually met the owner and started working there. Three years later, she took a job next door at the Flats Bistro, where she spent four years. When local restaurateur Sean Venus bought the place and opened Venus Pie Trap, the previous owner recommended Lopez. Venus made her a manager, and Lopez helped open his latest venture on Sept. 1. Venus Pie Trap offers a chill space with ocean views and a modern aesthetic. In addition to quiche and local coffee, the beachfront joint is all about pie.
Along with hand pies, which are similar to empanadas—spinach and goat cheese is the most popular—the flagship is their New Haven-style pizza, known for its thin and crispy crust. Lopez says that using minimal ingredients helps the flavors pop. Her favorite is the sausage and fennel; they also serve a classic tomato pie and a clam and garlic option. There’s a rotating assortment of sweet pies, including coconut cream.
Hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 7am-3pm. Lopez took some time to talk about her affinity for Rio Del Mar and Venus’ first month.

Why do you love Rio Del Mar?

SOL LOPEZ: It’s very community-forward down here. You have a lot of the same people coming in, so making those personal connections and building those relationships has been rewarding. We get many tourists too, and they’re easy to spot because they are the ones determined to have their beach day even when it’s foggy and cold. It’s just a very calm and relaxing space, especially compared to other local beaches. I feel blessed to know that I work so close to the ocean; I can literally see it from work.

How is business going?

It’s been pretty busy. I never really thought people would want so much pie, but they really do, and they just keep coming back for more. Our pizzas have been a big hit; we sell more than I expected, especially on the weekends. We’ve been getting good feedback, but obviously, it’s a learning curve, and there are still things going into our second month that we will dial in.

Venus Pie Trap, 113 Esplanade, Aptos, 831-661-5763; venuspietrap.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleThe Dazzling Pizzazz of Iveta 545
Next ArticleTassajara’s 2020 Pinot Noir Scores Big
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

The 14th Annual Santa Cruz Restaurant Week: A Guide

What Measure O Means for the Future of Downtown

Fired Coach Drops Out of Cabrillo College Race to Avoid Records...