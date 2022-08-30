.Vim’s Delectable New California Cuisine Glows with Passion

Owner/head chef Jesikah Stolaroff aims to provide memorable dining experiences

By Andrew Steingrube
Eggplant Corzetti pasta (left) and oyster mushroom pozolle at Vim. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

When Jesikah Stolaroff was 7, she and her sister pretended to own a restaurant. Her childhood dream became a reality in 2019 when she opened Vim, where she’s also head chef. Stolaroff got a degree in Nutritional Science from UC Berkeley and another from the Culinary Institute of America. Her passion for food, especially dessert, defines Vim: It’s the ideal place for a memorable dining experience.
In addition to a full bar (with cocktail pairings), Vim’s seasonally focused menu that utilizes locally sourced produce features several starter highlights, including local smoked salmon with goat cheese panna cotta and roasted peaches. The fennel pork tenderloin with honey-baked feta, orange fennel grits and slow-roasted strawberries stands out amongst the entrées. Stolaroff uses three adjectives to describe Vim’s desserts: “thoughtful, delicious and indulgent.” The chocolate cake is finished with chocolate ganache, raspberry jam and malted buttercream.
Hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 5-8pm. Once a month, they offer Sunday afternoon tea. Stolaroff took a slice out of her day to discuss restaurant ownership and answer a burning question: Why does the dessert course really take the cake?

What does owning a restaurant entail?

JESIKAH STOLAROFF: I definitely expected it to be hard, and I was accustomed to working long hours and grueling shifts. The business part was challenging, and there was a learning curve, but luckily my mom helped me with that side of things and allowed me to focus on the menu. The pandemic was obviously a huge and unexpected stress too, and the biggest problem was that I didn’t anticipate the staffing shortage. I relied a lot more on myself and my family to sustain the restaurant. 

Why is dessert the best course?

For me, desserts are associated with a lot of celebratory nostalgia. They seem to bring more joy and feel like more of a special treat. Seeing someone’s face when they eat one of our housemade desserts is a fulfilling and gratifying experience. I’ve loved sweets since I was a kid, and having my own restaurant is a great way to share that love with others. My philosophy is: There’s always room for cake.

 Vim, 2238 Mission St., Santa Cruz, 831-515-7033; vimsantacruz.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleBedda Mia Brings Mouthwatering Italian Classics to Downtown Santa Cruz
Next ArticleGamble Family Vineyards’ Mill Keeper MV Chardonnay is ‘Old-World’ Authentic
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Surf Legend Duke Kahanamoku’s Santa Cruz Connection

Where the New District Elections System Went Wrong

January storms

Soquel Water District Secures $21 Million Grant