.Bright Noir

Pinot with ‘joyful character’

GRACEFUL POUR Juiciness is the heart of this pinot noir. PHOTO: Chamisal Vineyards

A fusion of flavors emerges from this 2023 Pinot Noir, with bright red cherries,raspberries and hibiscus blending seamlessly. Juiciness is the heart of this wine, complemented by a framework of vibrant acidity—with soft tannins contributing to its graceful structure. A genuine representation of coastal pinot ($24), it showcases purity and refinement—and also comes with “a joyful character.”

Chamisal Vineyards, 7525 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo, 805-541-9463; chamisalvineyards.com

Sweet Anniversary

The adorable Chocolate eatery in downtown Santa Cruz is celebrating 25 years in business. is Don’t miss owner David Jackman’s hot chocolate drinks, including the Tres Chiles—made with dark chocolate, milk chocolate and cacao with some not-too-hot chiles. It’s sure to add some spice to your life.

Chocolate, 1522 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 831-427-9900; chocolatesantacruz.com

Sips & Shops

Around 20 shops in Capitola Village are hosting area wineries for a Sip & Stroll event. Purchase a ticket and receive a logo glass and 12 two-ounce pour tickets along with a map of participating shops. Organized by the Capitola Village Business and Wharf Improvement Association, the event takes place noon–5pm on Nov. 9. Visit capitolavillage.com for more info.

Cruise Cruz Cabs

Get tickets now for an exclusive tasting of cabernet sauvignon and bordeaux varietals in a side-by-side tasting. More than 15 Santa Cruz Mountains producers will be pouring—with around 50 wines to choose from. Savory food pairings are by Chef Ross Hanson of Oak & Rye, along with a silent auction of hard-to-find library wines. The event is 2–5pm Nov. 10 at Vidovich Vineyards in Cupertino. Tickets are $135. Visit winesofscm.com/PC2024 for more info.

Josie Cowden
Support Local Journalism
