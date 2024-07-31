.Hail This Cab

Good pour from Yountville

By Josie Cowden
SOFT AND LITHE Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 ‘coaxes the taster.’ PHOTO: Cliff Lede Vineyards

Cliff Lede not only makes wonderful wines, but they also have a gorgeous tasting room and outdoor patio area. It’s the ideal place for wine-tasting on a summer’s day.

We celebrated my husband’s birthday there with family several years ago, and enjoyed some splendid wines paired with an abundance of delicious food.

“Elegantly soft and lithe, the 2021 coaxes the taster with warm dark chocolate and luscious black cherry aromas,” says Director of Winemaking Christopher Tynan of this exceptional cab ($80). Dark fruit flavors of cassis, blackberry and blueberries abound—“tinged with floral notes of jasmine and violets.”

Cliff Lede Vineyards produces some incredible wines. One of their Cabs, the 2019 Poetry Cabernet Sauvignon, was awarded 100 points by Wine Advocate. And their 2023 Sauvignon Blanc ($38) is a succulent ride of lime flower, grapefruit, elderflower, kiwi and lychee.

Many different experiences are offered daily at the tasting room. Starting with a simple stand-up tasting at the bar, a morning walk in the vineyard, a library tasting, or with your own private group—Cliff Lede has it all.

Cliff Lede Vineyards, 1473 Yountville Cross Road, Yountville, 707-944-8642. Cliffledevineyards.com

Safe Catch

My husband and I took a recent trip to Mt. Lassen Volcanic National Park, staying in a basic cabin with no electricity or water, and all our food kept in a bear-proof locker. A few cans of Safe Catch sardines and smoked trout fillets were ideal for handy snacks—perfect after a morning hike round Manzanita Lake. All Safe Catch fish is responsibly sourced, mercury tested and non-GMO. The company is based in Sausalito. Safecatch.com. We also took Steeped Coffee’s coffee bags, a great Santa Cruz company. All you do is pour water over a bag, and voila!—a marvelous brew! Steepedcoffee.com

Josie Cowden
