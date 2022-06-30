.Watsonville Community Hospital Purchase Comes Closer to Reality

Pajaro Valley Health Care District is on the cusp of returning the hospital to public ownership after securing $25 million from the state

By Todd Guild
Efforts to purchase Watsonville Community Hospital received a big boost with a $25 million state budget allocation announced Thursday. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

The nonprofit, hoping to purchase Watsonville Community Hospital—and return its control to the community after years of out-of-state corporate ownership—has moved closer to making that a reality with an unexpected infusion of cash.

Sen. John Laird and Assemblymember Robert Rivas announced Thursday that they had secured $25 million to help Pajaro Valley Health Care District (PVHCD) finalize the purchase. The total is $10 million more than the organization expected, says County spokesperson Jason Hoppin, bringing it closer to its $61.7 million goal.

The cash is another achievement for Laird, who earlier this year helped efforts to officially establish the health care district with unanimous approval in both the Assembly and Senate with Senate Bill 418.

“This historic investment by the State of California for healthcare access in the Watsonville region will pay significant dividends to the region for decades to come,” Laird stated in a press release. “In a year’s time, we have created a healthcare district, moved the hospital through bankruptcy proceedings, and now we are on the precipice of finalizing the purchase. This effort saves primary health care access for tens of thousands of Pajaro Valley residents—and saves the hundreds of jobs that are now meeting that need.”

PVHCD now has $49 million, which still falls $12 million short and could upend the sale, Hoppin says.

secure document shredding

Still, organizers plan to continue fundraising efforts until the Aug. 31 deadline.

“We’re working on it on a daily basis and contacting potential funders every day,” he says. “We’re still optimistic this will happen, but it’s not guaranteed.”

PVHCD Board Member Jasmine Nájera praised Laird and Rivas for their work.

“There is nothing more important than making sure people in the Pajaro Valley have access to quality health care,” she says. “This investment is a strong affirmation that our state officials share our goal to keep Watsonville Community Hospital open.”

Rivas agreed. 

“It is critical that every resident, regardless of where in the state they live, has access to comprehensive health services, including important preventative and emergency care,” he stated in a press release. “The $25 million from the State of California will help ensure that this hospital continues to serve the Watsonville area for years to come.”

The allocation supplements a fundraising campaign that features roughly 300 donors—big and small. 

Santa Cruz ($5.5 million) and Monterey ($3M) counties have chipped in funding. So, too, have health care organizations: Kaiser Permanente ($3M), the Central California Alliance for Health ($3M), Stanford Children’s Hospital ($1M), Blue Shield of California ($1M) and Dominican Hospital ($300,000) have all contributed. 

And the Pajaro Valley community—and the greater Santa Cruz County—has also pitched in. Driscoll’s berry company ($1.75M), Dobler & Sons ($100K), the hospital’s medical staff ($55K), the Chinese Community of Watsonville ($50K), Rowland and Pat Rebele ($50K) and the Simpkins family ($50K) have also made significant donations.

For information on the health care district and its effort to purchase Watsonville Community Hospital, visit PVHDP.org

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Todd Guild
Previous ArticleCounty Supervisors Approve Budget
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
E-Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

County Supervisors Approve Budget

Watsonville City Council Places Sales Tax Measure on November Ballot

Santa Cruz to Include Library Measure on November Ballot, Pogonip Cleanup...