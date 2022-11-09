.Watsonville’s Urban Growth Limit Extension Leads Countermeasure

Both measures Q and S have over 50% approval, but the former holds more early votes

By Tony Nuñez
Early results show that more Watsonville voters have elected to preserve the farmland surrounding the city. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

More Watsonville voters have elected to extend the city’s urban growth boundaries for the next 18 years rather than head back to the drawing board and determine a new growth plan, according to initial election results released Tuesday night.

As of 8:16pm, 1,788 votes had been counted for both measures. Roughly 67% of those voters circled in “yes” for Measure Q, compared to the 54% of voters who elected to approve Measure S.

While both measures only need a simple majority for approval, the measure with the most “yes” votes will be the one that is approved.

Measure Q, the result of the committee’s signature-gathering process, proposed an 18-year extension of a so-called Urban Limit Line (ULL) approved by voters via Measure U in 2002. That ULL protected most of the agricultural land surrounding Watsonville from urban development by establishing a modest 25-year outward growth plan for housing and economic drivers. But some of the protections laid out in Measure U are set to expire this year, and the rest sunset in 2027.

Measure Splaced on the ballot by a divided Watsonville City Council in response to Measure Q, also proposed an 18-year extension of the ULL but would allow the council to make adjustments to the boundary during its upcoming general plan update—a massive, multi-month undertaking in which the community will determine what Watsonville should strive to be by 2050.

secure document shredding

Measure Q proponents, led by the Committee for Planned Growth and Farmland Protection, told voters that their campaign is the only way to stop “urban sprawl” that would overtake the Pajaro Valley’s rich agricultural lands.

Meanwhile, Measure S proponents, a small collective spearheaded by a handful of city councilmembers, say that an extension of the current growth boundaries would negatively impact the city’s ability to build new homes and entice large employers to set up shop in Watsonville.

The second round of early results is expected sometime after 10pm.

This story will be updated

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tony Nuñez
Previous ArticlePajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees

California Propositions—So Far

Hernandez Takes Lead on Dutra in 4th District Race