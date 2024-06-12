.Workbench Makes Its Case

Almost 200 people attended an online community meeting on the proposed 260-unit Clocktower Center last Wednesday night.

The building at 2020 North Pacific Avenue has attracted considerable attention from the media and galvanized pro and anti housing advocates in the community.

The developer, Workbench, took the opportunity to present its case for why the housing crisis comes from a lack of supply. Most of the presentation was a quiz of the online audience. The audience was polled on their age, income, dwelling status and the cause of the homelessness crisis before Omar Hason, architect at Workbench, described the project itself. However, the project has not been officially submitted to the city.

The Clocktower Center is now projected to be 16 stories, instead of 18 stories as previously reported. Financing is not fully secured, according to Jamileh Cannon of Workbench. The funding that has come through is from small local investors according to Clay Toombs, senior development manager.

Multiple people in the online chat asked if the project could be stopped.

“No,” Cannon wrote.

The project has not been reviewed by the City of Santa Cruz’s planning department, which has discretion to deny the project if it doesn’t meet the city’s objective standards.

There is one standard in the city’s Downtown Plan which could offer a glimmer of hope for those who seek to deny the application.

“The visual impact analysis must consider the views from the midpoint of the Water Street Bridge looking toward the Mission Hill,” according to the Visual Analysis and Criteria for Exceeding Base Height in the North Pacific Area.

City planner Timothy Maier said this standard would be reviewed by the city.

Some questioners were concerned about what would happen to the Rush Inn. Toombs said, “we’d love to see the Rush Inn and its employees stay in Santa Cruz.”

Not everyone was against the project. Many wrote comments in favor.

“This is what Santa Cruz needs, growth and density is the future of Santa Cruz. Not everyone was able to buy a home in the ’70s for $50k. Us youngins need affordable housing too,” wrote one anonymous attendee.

Vice Mayor Renee Golder said that she first heard of the project from her mother, who lives in Colorado.

“I felt it was disrespectful that we wouldn’t get heads up on projects. Other developers reach out to us years in advance,” Golder said in an interview. “Wouldn’t you want to have people in the community like you and respect you if you are running an organization? It’s not about me as a council member.”