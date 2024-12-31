.25 and Counting

Start the year off with a bang and get a luscious bottle of pinot. I recommend Silver Mountain’s estate-bottled 2016 Pinot Noir. Silver Mountain founder/winemaker Jerold O’Brien has been in the wine business since the ’70s, becoming a leader in “organic” and “sustainable” farming—long before it became de rigueur.

The 2016 Pinot Noir ($50) is made with organically grown grapes from O’Brien’s property and some from the adjacent Nelson family property, both farmed by Silver Mountain. The end result is a fruit-laden elixir bursting with flavors of earth, spice, smoke—and gorgeous aromas of red fruit, mushrooms, leather.

In 2007, O’Brien installed one of the largest solar arrays in the Santa Cruz Mountains, making Silver Mountain entirely self-sufficient. It saves resources and is in keeping with O’Brien’s practices.

Silver Mountain also sells pinot noirs from Sonnet Wine Cellars, the label of consulting winemaker Anthony Craig.

Silver Mountain Winery, 269 Silver Mountain Drive, Los Gatos (408) 353-2278; Silver Mountain Tasting Room, 328D Ingalls St., Santa Cruz. Silvermtn.com

My 25 Years at Good Times

My first day of work at Good Times was January 17, 2000, as proofreader, which I did for 17 years, while also doing weekly restaurant reviews. I now love writing my Vine & Dine column on wine and food-related topics. To celebrate 25 years at Good Times, I’m toasting myself with a good bottle of bubbly!

Wine on Sale at Shopper’s Corner

Shopper’s Corner, owned by the Beauregard family, carries a wide selection of wine, with regular on-sale offers by the case or by the bottle. Look for bargain bottles for under $15. You’ll find Andre Beauregard in the store to help you with any questions.

Shopper’s Corner, 622 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. Shopperscorner.com