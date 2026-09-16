There’s something about the first hint of fall that makes me want to slow down. Maybe it’s the changing light, the cooler mornings or that familiar shift in the air that signals summer is winding down. Even here in Santa Cruz, where temperature changes can be unpredictable if last week is any indication, nature reminds us the seasons are changing.

This year, the autumn equinox arrives Tuesday, Sept. 22, marking the official beginning of astronomical fall in the Northern Hemisphere. The equinox marks the moment the sun crosses the celestial equator, with Earth positioned so neither hemisphere is tilted toward or away from the sun. Notably, the word equinox comes from Latin words meaning “equal” and “night,” although day and night aren’t precisely 12 hours each.

It’s more of an energy thing, a celestial event that has marked the changing seasons for thousands of years. And while today it gets much less airtime, I like to think of the equinox as nature’s invitation to regroup.

Summer carries its own momentum. Longer days invite us to squeeze more in, travel, social gatherings, outdoor activities, late dinners and all the things we promised ourselves we’d do while the sun stayed out. Then September arrives and the rhythm begins to change.

The days grow shorter, evenings come earlier and nature gradually turns inward. Paying attention to these seasonal shifts gives us an opportunity to notice our own rhythms, too.

You don’t need an elaborate equinox ritual to do this. Take a few minutes to head outside and spend a few minutes paying attention. Notice the temperature of the air against your skin. The quality of the afternoon light. The scent of dry leaves or eucalyptus. Listen for birds, wind through the trees or waves if you’re near the water.

Use your senses to bring yourself fully into the experience.

Stay long enough for your busy brain to begin settling. Maybe take a walk without your phone or sit somewhere you love. Give yourself enough time to consider a couple of questions: What do I want to carry into this next season? What am I ready to let go of?

There’s no need to come up with profound answers. Sometimes simply creating the space to ask is enough.

Seasonal transitions can also remind us that change is happening all the time. We see it clearly in nature, yet it can be harder to recognize in ourselves. We move through changing relationships, responsibilities, priorities and stages of life, often without stopping long enough to acknowledge how much has shifted.

The equinox gives us a natural marker in time.

And if sitting quietly under a tree isn’t your idea of celebrating, Santa Cruz offers some more social options.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, the Soularus Fall Equinox Campout begins at Skyview, a 23-acre property in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The extended weekend combines community, movement, dance, music, art and time in nature. Guests can dance among the trees, hike the property, swim in the pond, join song circles and music jams, or explore movement and healing-arts workshops. Vegetarian meals are included, with vegan and gluten-free options available.

Or you can dance your way into fall closer to downtown. On Saturday, Sept. 26, the China Cats, billed as the Bay Area’s longest-running Grateful Dead tribute band, perform at the Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building at 846 Front St. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8. Tickets are listed at $22 in advance and $25 at the door.

That same afternoon, Santa Cruz also hosts a Mid-Autumn Festival from 2–4 p.m. at 155 South River Drive, featuring traditional Chinese Moon Festival activities, music, art, mooncakes and a lion dance. The free community celebration is presented by Flex Kids Culture and the Coastal Watershed Council with several local partners.

Whether your fall transition involves dancing, gathering with community or simply stepping outside for a quiet walk, consider giving yourself a moment to notice the change.

Nature has a way of reminding us that we are part of its rhythms. This equinox, take some time to notice yours.

Elizabeth Borelli is a wellness coach and mindfulness teacher with classes at Cabrillo College and Kula Connections. Join her on Sept. 19 in collaboration with Jim Reiner for an Autumn Equinox breathwork and rhythm event.