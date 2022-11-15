.Big Basin’s 2021 Rosé Livens Up Any Occasion

Winemaker Blake Yarger’s mix of Grenache, Carignane, Syrah and Mourvèdre yields a vibrant acidity, dancing with life

By Josie Cowden
Big Basin’s Bradley Brown (pictured) is one of many fans of the masterful mix of Grenache, Carignane, Syrah and Mourvèdre.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s good to be prepared with an all-occasion wine to suit many palates. Big Basin’s 2021 Rosé ($27) fits the bill. A blend of 49% Grenache, 26% Carignane, 17% Syrah and 8% Mourvèdre, this distinctive mélange is appealing and delicious.

“The 2021 expresses an interplay of Grenache and Carignan that adds to the intrigue and complexity of the wine,” Big Basin founder and vineyard manager Bradley Brown says. “It has both wonderful texture and vibrant acidity that keeps it fresh and alive. The nose is floral with hints of peach and apricot.” 

Brown has a dedicated staff helping with vineyards, winemaking—including vintner Blake Yarger—and events. The next event, Odeon Vertical, showcases the limited stock of Brown’s Odeon red wines, which are expertly paired with a selection of small plates. Odeon Vertical happens Friday, Nov. 18, 7-9pm at Big Basin’s Pacific Avenue tasting room. $75.

Big Basin Vineyards Tasting Room & Wine Bar, 525 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz, 831-515-7278. bigbasinvineyards.com.

Dinner at Chaminade 

Our recent dinner at Chaminade was terrific. Veteran Chef Avram Samuels’ extraordinary culinary skills make it well worth visiting Chaminade Resort & Spa in Santa Cruz for your next dine-out trip—and the views are priceless. chaminade.com.

secure document shredding

Cracked Cookies

“We have cracked the code for the most delicious cookie around,” chef and owner Matthew Lemons says of his Santa Cruz-based Cracked Cookies. “We aim to bring you something totally delicious and unique.” Lemons’ tasty cookies were gobbled up at last month’s Gourmet Grazing on the Green. Not to worry, the cookies will be available at the West Cliff Outdoor Market on Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, 10am-6pm. crackedcookies.com.

Paella Party

Cooking paella from scratch is pretty daunting. That’s where Chef Brandon Miller comes in. He’s a paella pro and will cook one up just for you—and a few of your friends. paellallc.com.

Josie Cowden
