.Britannia Arms Delivers an Authentic English Pub Experience

The longtime beachfront spot is known for homemade beer-battered fish and chips and a welcoming vibe

By Andrew Steingrube
Fish and chips and a Philly Cheesesteak sandwich at Britannia Arms in Capitola. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Born in England, Andy Hewitt came to California in 1981 and found a job as a bartender at Britannia Arms in Cupertino, where he quickly became manager and then bought in as a co-owner. In 1995, he opened an Aptos location, and 11 years ago, he and his wife Sydney, the chef, moved to their iconic Capitola location right next to the beach. “Every day is a Saturday in Capitola,” Andy says. He defines Britannia Arms as an authentic British pub, explaining that “pub” comes from “public house,” which means that everyone is welcome. Some traditional English fare favorites on the menu include the beer-battered fish and chips and the homemade shepherd’s pie. They also offer sandwiches like burgers, cheesesteaks, Reubens and ribeye steak with baked potato and veggies. They also serve breakfast—classic American and traditional English—until 3pm daily.
Hours are 10:15am-2am daily (kitchen closes at 10pm). Recently, Hewitt gave GT the scoop on his journey to America and the traditional British breakfast. 

How did you come to California?

ANDY HEWITT: I was a young man at age 23 traveling the world, and I ended up in San Francisco and never went back to London. I got the job at Britannia Arms almost right away, soon after bought in, and so I stayed. I had traveled all over parts of Africa, Asia and Europe, but fate had me end up in San Jose, and I bought into a business, and here I am. I never looked back; I saw an opportunity and took it. And it’s such a small world now; I got soccer on TV, and own a pub. I meet a lot of people from the United Kingdom and still feel like a part of British culture. 

What is an English breakfast?

It starts with two eggs and a British banger, which is a traditional English sausage. It also has Irish bacon, more of a loin cut that is thicker and meatier than American bacon, as well as grilled tomatoes, mushrooms and English beans in a heavy tomato sauce. It also comes with a choice of toast, and upon request, we also serve Irish black pudding, which is very traditional and something you don’t usually get in America.  

Britannia Arms,110 Monterey Ave., Capitola, 831-464-2583.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleLocal Eats, Education and Apple Pie at UCSC Farm’s Fall Harvest Festival
Next ArticleSilver Mountain Vineyards’ 2012 Pinot Noir is One of the Region’s Best
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Whiskey Hill Farms’ Clean-Fuel Revolution

The Watsonville Roots of San Jose Mayoral Candidate Matt Mahan

The Footbridge Services Center to Close Most of its Services