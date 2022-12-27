.Community Bridges Debunks Taxation Myths

The nonprofit provides the straight dope on the misconceptions regarding undocumented immigrants and taxes

By Aiyana Moya
Community Bridges has helped nearly 100 community members access almost half a million dollars in tax benefits over the past year.

There’s a common misconception that undocumented immigrants don’t pay taxes. 

Ray Cancino, CEO of Community Bridges, says that stereotype is simply false. 

“They pay taxes every single day,” says Cancino. “You can’t negotiate down any grocery bill or any sales tax of a gas station. Millions of dollars are being taxed to the undocumented that are never returned in terms of public benefit.” 

For undocumented immigrants, Cancino says the fear of the government knowing their status is a significant enough deterrent to pursue any kind of tax reimbursement efforts. But the consequence of that fear means that there are billions of federal and state dollars left on the table, money that could fuel the local economy and make a big difference for those undocumented families, many of whom are living in poverty. 

With the help of the Santa Cruz County ITIN and Child Tax Credit Project, Community Bridges is working to get money back into the hands of locals, by assisting eligible families and individuals in filing for their Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). 

secure document shredding

An ITIN allows undocumented immigrants to file for taxes, and makes them eligible for dozens of programs, like Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Earned Income Tax Credits (ETIC). Overall, Community Bridges has helped nearly 100 community members access almost half a million dollars in tax benefits over the past year: from tax reimbursements alone, filers have accessed approximately $122,000 in IRS refunds, and saved a total of $4,160 in document preparation fees. 

In the current economic context, Cancino says this reimbursement money can mean the difference between buying essential goods, like diapers or groceries, or making hard decisions about what to sacrifice in order to pay rent. He points to some of Community Bridges services, like its food pantry and Family Resource Center, which have experienced a 135% increase in demand for services, as an indication of how much people need extra support in recent years.   

The federal government reducing its Child Tax Credit program will be just another financial strain for low-income families, Cancino says. Throughout 2021, the program lifted 2.1 million children out of poverty, according to the Census Bureau. Now, the program will exclude some of the lowest earning families, which means that finding creative solutions to supplement income will be critical, he says.   

“The reality is that money is an incredible way of stabilizing a family home from a lot of the negative impacts of our society that we see, from domestic violence to crime to substance use to homelessness,” says Cancino.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Aiyana Moya
Previous ArticleMeals on Wheels Gets Six-Month Extension
Next ArticleHow the Queer Youth Task Force Helps Keep Kids Safe
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Things to Do in Santa Cruz: New Year’s Eve 2022

Andrea Hart Selected as Cabrillo Stage’s New Artistic Director

the Ducks Santa Cruz Jim Phillips

Opinion: A Farewell from the Editor