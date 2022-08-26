.David Kinch: ‘Time for the Young Bloods’

Iconic local restaurateur to exit Manresa at the end of this year

By Christina Waters
"It is with bittersweet appreciation that I share news of my Dec. 31st, 2022 departure from Manresa," David Kinch shared on Instagram a few days ago.

Figuring that 20 years at the very top comprises an authentic legacy, award-winning chef David Kinch is saying goodbye to his three-star Michelin restaurant Manresa at the end of this year.

It’s not settled just what this will mean for Manresa, but Kinch wants to step away from the intensity of the celebrated kitchen in Los Gatos to focus on more casual culinary projects—the Bywater in Los Gatos, Mentone in Aptos and Manresa Bread in partnership with founder and baker Avery Ruzicka.

“Right now, I’m focused on celebrating the next four months with my team and going into the end of the year on a high,” Kinch told me today. “I have plenty to keep me busy with the Bywater, Mentone and Manresa Bread.”

Kinch added that he had “a couple of projects in the works,” but wasn’t ready to get more specific.

In the past two decades, Kinch has won all the awards that count, including membership in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, and being named Best Chef in the Pacific Region by the James Beard Foundation.

secure document shredding

I first sampled Kinch’s delicious potential back when he cooked at a small dining spot in Saratoga called Sent Sovi. His fame kept pace with his ambition, and the astonishing menu at Manresa, fueled by his own kitchen for many years, evolved and set styles for cuisine around the world.

If you’ve never had the memorable experience of dining at Kinch’s celebrated flagship, now’s the time. The menu, gorgeous food well worth the price tag, reflects the seasons and will be finessed by Kinch along with chef de cuisine Nicholas Romero and pastry chef Courtney Moisant.

Better make your reservation fast. Kinch’s remaining signature at Manresa extends for a mere four more months.

“Yes, 20 years—a lifetime in this business,” he added. “Time for the young bloods.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Christina Waters
Previous ArticleWatsonville Artist’s Sculpture Heads to Burning Man
Next ArticleSteven Carrillo Sentenced to Life Without Parole
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
Steven Carrillo

Steven Carrillo Sentenced to Life Without Parole

Watsonville Artist’s Sculpture Heads to Burning Man

Pajaro Valley Arts Starts New Chapter