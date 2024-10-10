.De Serpa Runs For Supervisor

Several candidates tossed their hats in the ring in early 2024 when Zach Friend announced his departure from the District 2 seat on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors.

The top two vote-getters were Kim De Serpa, with 25.2% of the vote, and Brown with 32.7%.

With a smaller pool of candidates—and a large number of voters expected to head to the polls for the Presidential Election—the seat is still very much in play.

District 2 covers Aptos, La Selva Beach, Seacliff and Rio Del Mar, as well as Corralitos, Freedom and parts of Capitola and Watsonville.

De Serpa currently serves on the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees. She is social services manager for the Salinas Valley Health Medical Center.

Both candidates answered emailed questions, and we are featuring De Serpa in this article. Responses have been edited for clarity.

1) Why are you running?

A group of people from Aptos approached in the Spring of 2023 and asked me to run. They thought I would represent the interest of the unincorporated area, well. This was of course very flattering but more importantly their support and belief in me helped to bolster my decision to file for the seat. I hope to make a real difference in the lives of people across the county.

I have a track record of complex problem solving and success that I believe will translate to improved services for the public at the county

level. I have worked alongside some of the most brilliant minds and with the most vulnerable of patients. I have worked in hospitals and the community-from the beginning of life to end-of-life. In healthcare, everything is urgent and I will bring that same sense of urgency in my work for District 2.

2) Tell me about the experience that will help you do the job.

I have a bachelor and master degree in Social Work, and have worked in healthcare where I’ve helped medically complex patients most of my 30-year career. This includes advocating for and arranging entitlements and resources for people to improve their health, wellness and

independence. I have worked at local hospitals and clinics, for Hospice of Santa Cruz County and have served as both a Director and Manager.

Oftentimes this work takes multiple hours, collaboration, and tremendous advocacy to achieve success. Additionally I have served on

the PVUSD school board x14 years, governing a $331 million dollar budget. I have presided over budget cuts, restored budgets, COVID, hiring new superintendents, a focus on improving student achievement, restoring music and art, sports programs, receipt of competitive grants which allowed for innovative programing for students (the Edward James Olmos Youth Cinema Project, the Emeril LeGasse Culinary Garden and Teaching Kitchen, Save the Music to name a few).

3) What are some of the most pressing issues in District 2, and what would you do to address them?

The rural areas in District 2 have long been neglected and need improvements for basic infrastructure.

The most pressing issues include Road Repairs, Public Safety-Rural Connectivity, Landlines, Internet, First Response. The loss of

Homeowners Insurance is a crisis that demands an answer. Housing Affordability-building required affordable,moderately priced housing for our families and workforce. I would like to see less litigation for our county so we can focus any available monies to road repair and public safety.

4) What other changes would you like to see in the county or on the board?

I’d like to forge good collaborative relationships between board members (staying within the Brown Act) so that trust is developed to get good things accomplished for our citizens and our county.

I would like to see less litigation for our county so we can focus any monies possible on road repair and public safety.

Half of the population of Santa Cruz County live in rural unincorporated areas, and I’d like to see a renewed commitment to meeting the needs of our rural community.

I will try to ensure the funding of senior serving agencies which was discontinued in previous rounds of core funding.

5) Anything else you want to say?

My time on the board of trustees has been a distinct honor and provided a proving ground to learn about governance, working diligently to accomplish big projects, set and meet goals and improve services for children, youth and families.

My career over the years included supervision of many nurses and social workers, responsibility for medical clinical services, oversight of

large budgets, grant writing, program evaluation and reporting to funders. There has never been a member of the board that has expertise

in Social Services, Healthcare, Public Health, and Behavioral Health.

These areas make up 65% of the county budget, and I look forward to providing oversight for these areas.

My mom lives nearby and was politically active. She worked for two county supervisors including the first woman elected in Monterey County to the Board of Supervisors, Barbara Shipnuck. She also worked with former Congressman Sam Farr, for 20 years. We are well connected all across our Monterey Bay region.

I have lived in Santa Cruz County since 1996. I am a homeowner living in the rural area, I have a blended family of 6 adult children-five

daughters and one son. My husband is a Stanford physician, a Neonatologist practicing here in Santa Cruz County, he is the medical

director of the Level II NICU at Watsonville Hospital. He was also the founder of the pediatric hospitalist program at Watsonville Hospital, which places a Stanford pediatrician in the hospital 24/7.

I serve on non-profits helping children and youth-PVPSA and For Kids Foundation, Monterey Bay.

I have 680 endorsements, the vast majority are from District 2.

I love children and animals.

I am the reigning champion of the Aptos Sports Foundation poker tournament for 2023!