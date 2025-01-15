.Getting Ahead

A brave foray into Santa Cruz’s epicurean news-to-be

By Mark C. Anderson
EYE OUT Coffee Conspiracy creator Eddie Alaniz’s brand-new Capitola Mall shop is in a former Starbucks. PHOTO: Mark C. Anderson

Pop quiz, life-on-Earth edition: The future is…which of the following?

A) Scary; b) unpromised; c) exhilarating; d) onrushing; e) epic.

Correct answer: Yes.

So let’s leap in, cannonball-style, hearts emptied by the natural disaster in L.A., but uplifted by the ongoing—and indefinite—response.

Keeping with the theme, few of the following Santa Cruz County debuts have a guaranteed launch date. So we’ll start with what is most certain and scroll toward the less determined.

SURE THINGS

Jan. 1 brought along three major regulatory breakthroughs, so we’re already cooking with jet fuel, present tense, though each of these will require additional civic agency.

One, California Assembly Bill 1775 now allows cannabis cafes, a la Amsterdam, in the Golden State. That means dispensaries—if so moved, and permitted by their jurisdiction—can host smoking, provide live entertainment and do food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Two, AB 2174 empowers craft brewers to sell their beer at both public and private events through the use of what’s called a Beer Caterer’s Permit.

And three, after Microenterprise Home Kitchen (aka MEHKO) businesses were made legal last fall, financial aid is now available for the $470 inspection fees, and the nonprofit COOK Alliance (cookalliance.org) has $3,000 grants for those who complete an eight-week MEHKO training course, available online in English and Spanish. The first wave of MEHKOs may land locally as soon as February.

Another element that is already flowing: Coffee Conspiracy Co. (1855 41st Ave., F01, Capitola) has begun dripping its slow-brewed single-origin joe 10am–3pm Thursday–Sunday to start.

Creator Eddie Alaniz describes a desire to break the mold, and immense gratitude to the believers who helped underwrite his opening—in a former Starbucks—after unanticipated delays and expenses.

“Our new brick-and-mortar represents perseverance and an unwavering, supportive community,” he says. “This isn’t just coffee—it’s a movement.”

ANY DAY NOW

Local institution Gabriella Cafe (910 Cedar St., Santa Cruz) has a little sister on the way with the same DNA but her own personality. The Gabrielita Tamaleria kiosk (Pacific Avenue next to Del Mar Theater) will star chef Gema Cruz’s handmade, Oaxacan, banana-leaf-wrapped tamales in a variety of flavors unlike any around, according to Cruz herself.

While those range from savory to sweet, there will also be breakfast burritos, and eventually street tacos, but the emphasis here is clear, and right there in the name—and will unwrap for the public before the end of the month.

SOONER > LATER

The Alley Oop Lounge (320 Cedar St., Suite E, Santa Cruz) will give a unique—and slightly hidden—upstairs venue a smart and sexy new feel. A brisk remodel, including new floors, is well underway, and owner-operator-veteran hospitality pro Max Turigliatto is eager to open by June 1, with what he calls “moody lighting and intimate ambiance” and a piano in the corner.

“Reminiscent of New Orleans’ French Quarter,” he says, “ideal for a romantic date night or enjoying pre- and post-show drinks and shared plates.”

Ashby Confections, meanwhile, has crafted a beautiful and tasty inventory of caramels, tortoises and chocolates, and the loyal audience to go with it, at AC’s Scotts Valley shop (6C Victor Square Ext. Scotts Valley).

Now that’s moving to downtown Santa Cruz, in the former Joe’s Pizza & Subs (1207 Pacific Ave.). Conservative open date: early June.

“We’re really excited to go down there,” says creator Jennifer Ashby, “and the space opens up a lot of opportunities.”

A bumper crop of additional debuts, including a triple-restaurant property and multiple craft beer operations, are also materializing on the horizon.

Look for more on those here in the future, while doing your best to stay present.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Mark C. Anderson
Previous ArticleHome Goods
Next ArticleFree Will Astrology
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Man and a woman in an office

McPherson’s Legacy

Man in front of a display with photos

Telling the Story of the Braceros

row of silhouettes of different people

Street Talk