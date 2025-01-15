.Getting Ahead

Pop quiz, life-on-Earth edition: The future is…which of the following?

A) Scary; b) unpromised; c) exhilarating; d) onrushing; e) epic.

Correct answer: Yes.

So let’s leap in, cannonball-style, hearts emptied by the natural disaster in L.A., but uplifted by the ongoing—and indefinite—response.

Keeping with the theme, few of the following Santa Cruz County debuts have a guaranteed launch date. So we’ll start with what is most certain and scroll toward the less determined.

SURE THINGS

Jan. 1 brought along three major regulatory breakthroughs, so we’re already cooking with jet fuel, present tense, though each of these will require additional civic agency.

One, California Assembly Bill 1775 now allows cannabis cafes, a la Amsterdam, in the Golden State. That means dispensaries—if so moved, and permitted by their jurisdiction—can host smoking, provide live entertainment and do food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Two, AB 2174 empowers craft brewers to sell their beer at both public and private events through the use of what’s called a Beer Caterer’s Permit.

And three, after Microenterprise Home Kitchen (aka MEHKO) businesses were made legal last fall, financial aid is now available for the $470 inspection fees, and the nonprofit COOK Alliance (cookalliance.org) has $3,000 grants for those who complete an eight-week MEHKO training course, available online in English and Spanish. The first wave of MEHKOs may land locally as soon as February.

Another element that is already flowing: Coffee Conspiracy Co. (1855 41st Ave., F01, Capitola) has begun dripping its slow-brewed single-origin joe 10am–3pm Thursday–Sunday to start.

Creator Eddie Alaniz describes a desire to break the mold, and immense gratitude to the believers who helped underwrite his opening—in a former Starbucks—after unanticipated delays and expenses.

“Our new brick-and-mortar represents perseverance and an unwavering, supportive community,” he says. “This isn’t just coffee—it’s a movement.”

ANY DAY NOW

Local institution Gabriella Cafe (910 Cedar St., Santa Cruz) has a little sister on the way with the same DNA but her own personality. The Gabrielita Tamaleria kiosk (Pacific Avenue next to Del Mar Theater) will star chef Gema Cruz’s handmade, Oaxacan, banana-leaf-wrapped tamales in a variety of flavors unlike any around, according to Cruz herself.

While those range from savory to sweet, there will also be breakfast burritos, and eventually street tacos, but the emphasis here is clear, and right there in the name—and will unwrap for the public before the end of the month.

SOONER > LATER

The Alley Oop Lounge (320 Cedar St., Suite E, Santa Cruz) will give a unique—and slightly hidden—upstairs venue a smart and sexy new feel. A brisk remodel, including new floors, is well underway, and owner-operator-veteran hospitality pro Max Turigliatto is eager to open by June 1, with what he calls “moody lighting and intimate ambiance” and a piano in the corner.

“Reminiscent of New Orleans’ French Quarter,” he says, “ideal for a romantic date night or enjoying pre- and post-show drinks and shared plates.”

Ashby Confections, meanwhile, has crafted a beautiful and tasty inventory of caramels, tortoises and chocolates, and the loyal audience to go with it, at AC’s Scotts Valley shop (6C Victor Square Ext. Scotts Valley).

Now that’s moving to downtown Santa Cruz, in the former Joe’s Pizza & Subs (1207 Pacific Ave.). Conservative open date: early June.

“We’re really excited to go down there,” says creator Jennifer Ashby, “and the space opens up a lot of opportunities.”

A bumper crop of additional debuts, including a triple-restaurant property and multiple craft beer operations, are also materializing on the horizon.

Look for more on those here in the future, while doing your best to stay present.