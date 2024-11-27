.Eat for the Earth Combats Climate Change with Diet Change

In the vibrant tapestry of Santa Cruz County’s nonprofit community, Eat for the Earth—one of 63 organizations selected for the annual Santa Cruz Gives donation drive—stands out as an organization with a mission as bold as it is necessary: to transform the way we eat to protect the planet. This vibrant grassroots movement is not only addressing personal health but also tackling one of the most pressing issues of our time—climate change.

Reverend Beth Love, the executive director and driving force behind Eat for the Earth, is committed to advancing the practice of sustainable living. A longtime Santa Cruz resident, Love combines deep expertise in plant-based nutrition with a passion for environmental stewardship. Her leadership has helped establish Eat for the Earth as a necessary local resource, empowering individuals and organizations to make food choices that are healthier for both people and the planet.

Seed of an Idea

Love recalls the genesis of Eat for the Earth as a moment of clarity in 2019. “I realized how intertwined our eating habits are with the health of the environment,” she explains. She says the science is clear: Our food system, particularly industrial animal agriculture, is a leading contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, deforestation and water pollution. The solution is equally clear: Shifting toward plant-based diets can significantly reduce our ecological footprint.

What started as a grassroots effort quickly grew into a movement. Love and colleague Dr. Maria Jose Hummel began hosting workshops, cooking demonstrations and community events aimed at educating people about the environmental benefits of plant-based eating. With the support of a group of volunteers and like-minded partners, they developed resources to help families, schools and workplaces transition toward more sustainable food practices.

Roots of the Problem

The organization recognizes that many barriers exist, from cultural habits to economic challenges, that make dietary change difficult. That’s why Eat for the Earth takes a holistic approach, offering not just education but also practical tools and ongoing support.

One of their flagship initiatives is helping businesses and institutions adopt plant-based options in their cafeterias and catering menus. “If we can influence the default food options in large settings, the ripple effect is enormous,” Love explains. These efforts are complemented by partnerships with local farms and food producers to promote access to fresh, plant-based ingredients.

DRIVING FORCE Reverend Beth Love (left) is the executive director of the nonprofit group. PHOTO: Eat for the Earth

In just a few years, Eat for the Earth has achieved impressive milestones. Their outreach programs have engaged thousands of local residents, and their advocacy has inspired several organizations to commit to sustainable food policies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they pivoted to offer virtual workshops and online resources, ensuring that their mission continued to grow even during challenging times.

Program coordinator Hummel has been an instrumental part of this work, after decades of seeing first hand how Latinos suffer disproportionately from chronic diseases related to nutrition.

Despite many social and environmental factors, Hummel says, “with education and motivation, people within marginalized and underserved communities can see amazing transformations in their health. I have seen dramatic improvements in health outcomes that are not commonly seen in clinical practice. This continues to inspire me.”

Hummel points out that the potential for decreased access to healthcare in the next few years renders this kind of work even more important.

Love is particularly proud of the connections they’ve fostered within the community. “This work is only possible because of the incredible support we’ve received—from volunteers, donors, and our partners. It’s truly a collective effort,” she says.

Looking to the Future

As Eat for the Earth organizers look ahead, their vision is both ambitious and inspiring. Love envisions a future where plant-based eating is the norm rather than the exception. “We want to create a culture where sustainable food choices are accessible, celebrated and supported by policies at every level,” she says.

Members of Eat for the Earth at the Santa Cruz County VegFest. PHOTO: Eat for the Earth

One of their long-term goals is to establish a dedicated education and resource center in Santa Cruz County—a space where people can learn about plant-based cooking, sustainable agriculture, and the intersection of food and climate. They also aim to expand their advocacy efforts, working with policymakers to encourage systemic changes that support plant-based diets.

Eat for the Earth thrives on community support, and there are many ways to get involved. Whether it’s volunteering at events or donating to sustain programs, every contribution makes a difference.

As Love puts it, “The future of our planet depends on the choices we make today. Together, we can create a world where everyone can thrive—starting with what’s on our plates.”

Giving Time

From now until the end of the year, readers of Good Times can open their hearts and their pocketbooks to donate to these groups and help fund projects in 2025. The program is funded by the Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County, Community Foundation Santa Cruz County, Applewood Foundation, Joe Collins, Driscoll’s, Inc., Monterey Peninsula Foundation, 1440 Foundation, Santa Cruz County Bank, Wynn Capital Management, as well as the generosity of the readers of Good Times, Pajaronian and Press Banner.

This week, in addition to Eat for the Earth, we salute the work of these organizations dedicated to improving the health of local residents.

Dientes Community Dental Care offers free services and affordable sliding-scale fees to those in the community who need it most.

Hospice of Santa Cruz County works to ensure that patients receive end-of-life care that honors their goals, values and choices.

Jacob’s Heart offers Forever Loved Grief Retreats to bereaved families, creating an environment for them to explore, feel and release grief.

Monarch Services provides support to survivors and allies of youth who have experienced violence.

Motion Pacific offers free weekly classes for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte looks to go beyond reproductive health care to provide comprehensive sex education, youth development programs and community outreach.

Teen Kitchen Project seeks $25,000 to purchase a refrigerated van to serve an additional 100 clients weekly with medically tailored meal delivery.

To donate any time now through Dec. 31, visit SantaCruzGives.org.