.Opinion: Don’t Know Much About Grateful Dead History

As the cultural paper of record for Santa Cruz for almost half a century, I suspect that Good Times has probably always had a resident Grateful Dead expert on staff. I can tell you one thing: it’s never been me.

In the late ’90s, it was then-News-Editor Helen Meservey, who used to kick off outings to the coffee shop with “Shall we go, you and I, while we can, through the transitive nightfall of diamonds?” She got a chuckle out of the fact that I could not make heads or tails of that sentence, and to this day I still can’t really wrap my mind around it. Currently, it’s Managing Editor Adam Joseph, who I was happy to have read this week’s cover story after he told me, “I wouldn’t say I’m an expert in many areas, but as far as the Dead, I have the equivalent of a Ph.D.” There are other megafans around the halls of GT, too, like frequent contributor DNA, who once wrote a cover story for us called “I Was a Teenage Deadhead,” about the 500 Dead shows he went to while following them on tour. I remember I was shocked when I found out that our Production Operations Manager Sean George—who I have worked with for years, and always talked to about groups like Flaming Lips and Radiohead—also counts the Dead in his top five all-time bands.

The point, I guess, is that there are a lot of people around here who know and care way more about the Grateful Dead than I do, including first-time contributor Bill Kopp. And yet, I found Kopp’s piece about the taping culture surrounding the Dead totally engrossing. As someone who used to scour Logos for any Patti Smith or Lou Reed bootlegs I could get my hands on, it’s incredible how much the Dead and their fans transformed how we think about the legitimacy—and even importance—of preserving live performances.

Just a quick bit of administrative business: don’t forget that Santa Cruz Restaurant Week is Oct. 19-26; participating restaurants need to register by Oct. 7. Thanks for reading!

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF