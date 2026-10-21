Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

They say this every election, but this time…

This is one of the most important elections of our lives, and on that, the national picture is huge, but we have a highly competitive mayoral race as well as environmental, tax and building issues hitting home.

The mayor’s race has become one of the most negative campaigns in recent memory, if you follow their posts on social media.

Political writer Steve Kettmann, who has spent volumes writing about national politics, is more upbeat about the local race between Ami Chen Mills and Ryan Coonerty. He has a distance from it because he lives in the county, not the city.

But, his take may surprise those who are heated about each side: he says the city will win regardless of who is elected. His cover story takes a deeper look into the positives of both contenders, which could be a relief to many who are on the fence.

Other great news in town: it’s Restaurant Week, which, for those of us who want to try new dining experiences, is a great invitation. Writer William S. Woodhams reached out to the local chefs to ask them about their plans and special offerings in a special pullout section that should have your mouths watering and won’t starve your wallet.

I’ve sampled as many restaurants as I can over the RWs of the past and come away with new regulars in my lineup. I’ve also felt like a king with full-course meals at prices I couldn’t always afford. The meals always felt like a bargain during this special week and I’ve often come away surprised by the imaginations of great chefs, who think local, buy local and cook local.

This will remind you that we are still a great food town and given the prices of cooking at home, going out is a better deal than you might imagine.

We get you into the Halloween spirit this week—before the possible November nightmares—with a profile of Aubrey Graves, who couldn’t have a more appropriate last name for someone who writes about spooky things. Our in-house magician Josh Logan couldn’t resist writing that one.

Street Talk, one of the longtime favorite GT columns, looks at zombies, ghosts and vampires right in our own downtown.

Also: I want to give credit to the artist who contributed to last week’s color cover with his blue octopus: that was Cole Lemke, who designed the Comedy Festival posters. Thanks, Cole.

Have a great and spooky week.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

WATERMARK The setting sun casts a noble profile on this surfer’s board at Pleasure Point. Photograph by Matt Regan.

GOOD IDEA

Cabrillo College is relaunching the child care reimbursement program for student parents after receiving additional funding from the state’s Student Support Block Grant (SSBG). “Child care costs act as a major roadblock for student parents, often making it impossible for them to register for classes,” said Dean of Students Dr. Michelle Donohue.

“Our child care reimbursement program helps to clear the path for student parents, turning the hurdle of child care costs into an opportunity for academic success. ”To apply, Cabrillo College students need to complete the Child Care Reimbursement Program Form and include proof of payment showing the child care provider, service dates, and amount paid. If approved, monthly reimbursements are provided based on enrollment, number of children whose care is included, and the documentation provided. Reimbursements do not exceed eligible out-of-pocket expenses.

GOOD WORK

After more than a decade of planning and community support, the new Sí Se Puede Behavioral Health Center in Watsonville is open. This is an important milestone for South Santa Cruz County, significantly expanding access to substance use disorder and mental health treatment for people who need help.

The new center triples our residential treatment capacity from 10 to 30 beds, introduces much-needed withdrawal management (detox) services, and brings residential and outpatient treatment together on one campus. Just as importantly, Sí Se Puede continues its more than 30-year tradition of providing culturally responsive, bilingual care to our community.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“The same people who tell you they hate negative political TV commercials will also be able to tell you exactly what was in them.“ — Roger Stone